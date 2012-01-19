PARIS Jan 19 A meeting of EU foreign ministers scheduled for on Monday is expected to agree an oil embargo against Iran and a freeze on the assets of its central bank, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Thursday.

"On Monday, at the EU meeting we will be able to come to an agreement on a sanctions package in these two areas," Juppe told journalists after meeting his Australian counterpart Kevin Rudd.

Rudd said that countries which continue to import Iranian oil should bear in mind that world powers sought to apply pressure on Tehran to shift its position on uranium enrichment. (Reporting by John Irish; writing by Daniel Flynn)