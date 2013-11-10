DUBAI Nov 10 A Twitter account Iran experts
believe is run by the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei criticised France on Sunday after Paris expressed
reservations about a proposed deal to end a decade-old dispute
over Tehran's nuclear programme.
A message posted in English on the account @khamenei_ir
said: "French officials have been openly hostile towards the
Iranian nation over the past few years; this is an imprudent and
inept move."
A second tweet said: "A wise man, particularly a wise
politician, should never have the motivation to turn a neutral
entity into an enemy."
The authenticity of the messages, which appeared to refer to
talks in Geneva that ended on Saturday night without clinching a
deal to curb Tehran's nuclear programme, could not immediately
be confirmed.
But France has traditionally taken a tougher line on Iran
than most other world powers and Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif has accused it of being more intransigent
in talks than the United States.
Clear divisions emerged among the U.S. and European allies
on the final day of the Geneva talks as France hinted that the
proposal under discussion did not sufficiently neutralise the
threat of an Iranian nuclear bomb.
Despite the failure of the discussions, Iran and six world
powers said differences had narrowed - a softening that may
worry Iranian hardliners - and they would resume negotiations in
10 days to try to end the decade-old standoff.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday
denounced the outline of an accord leaked to the media, saying
Tehran would be getting "the deal of the century" if world
powers carried out proposals to grant Iran temporary respite
from sanctions.
Israel, which is believed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear arsenal and regards Iran as a mortal threat, has
repeatedly suggested it may take military action against Tehran
if it does not mothball its entire nuclear programme.
Iran dismisses such demands, saying it has a sovereign right
to a nuclear energy industry. Most diplomats concede that, as
Tehran has expanded its nuclear capacity exponentially since
2006, the time for demanding a total shutdown has passed.
(Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)