(Adds background)
ANKARA Jan 28 Iranian state television reported
on Thursday that Europe's Airbus will deliver 100
passengers planes to the Islamic republic within four years.
"The contract with the Airbus has been finalised ... the
planes will be delivered to Iran as soon as possible within four
years ... Tehran will pay for the planes in 10 years ... all the
planes will be new ones," state TV said.
Under a deal reached between Iran and six major powers in
2015, sanctions imposed on Tehran were lifted this month in
return for curbs to the country's nuclear programme.
Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said on Wednesday
that he had held talks this month in Tehran with government and
Iran Air officials that could lead to the rapid sale of aircraft
in the coming months.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French business
leaders in Paris on Wednesday that Tehran wanted to revive
business ties despite diplomatic differences.
Ahead of his trip to France, Rouhani, on his first overseas
trip since lifting sanctions, visited Italy with a 120-member
delegation of business leaders and cabinet ministers, signing a
raft of deals.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by David Goodman and Susan
Fenton)