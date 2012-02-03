TEHRAN Feb 3 Iran said on Friday it
planned to increase its jet fuel exports to neighbouring
countries by launching a new pipeline this month, the state-run
Press TV quoted an oil official as saying.
"The 12.5 kilometer-long pipeline, aimed at increasing the
exports of jet fuel, will come on stream in Bandar Abbas, the
capital of southern Hormozgan province, in February," the
English-language Press TV quoted Deputy Oil Minister Alireza
Zeighami as saying on Friday.
Zeighami did not make clear to which countries Iran planned
to export the fuel, but Iranian officials have previously said
the Islamic state will start exporting jet fuel to Afghanistan
in 2012.
Iran, the world's fifth-largest oil producer, has been
slapped by international sanctions over its disputed nuclear
activities, which the West suspects are aimed at making atomic
weapons, a charge Tehran denies.
Iranian officials have repeatedly shrugged off the impact of
sanctions, saying the Islamic state had become more
self-reliant.
Energy officials said in September the Islamic state had
started exporting jet fuel, and Zeighami said on Friday a new
jet fuel production unit had been launched at Kermanshah
refinery in western Iran, without giving more details.
Once the pipeline becomes operational, Iran's loading
capacity of oil products in the Persian Gulf will increase, he
said.
In January Washington and the EU imposed the toughest
sanctions yet in a drive to force Tehran to provide more
information on its nuclear programme. The measures take direct
aim at the ability of OPEC's second-biggest oil exporter to sell
its crude.
EU leaders agreed to implement their own embargo on Iranian
oil by July and to freeze the assets of Iran's central bank,
joining the United States in a new round of measures aimed at
deflecting Tehran's nuclear development programme.
Iran's standoff with the West over its nuclear programme has
complicated Tehran's oil exports and prompted it often to sell
crude at steep discounts, which is appealing for struggling
European refiners.
The Islamic Republic has scoffed at efforts to choke its oil
exports as Asia lines up to buy what Europe scorns and has also
renewed threats to stop Arab oil from leaving the Gulf by
closing the Strait of Hormuz.
(Writing By Mitra Amiri, editing by Jane Baird)