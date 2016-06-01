SINGAPORE, June 1 Singapore imports of Iranian
residual fuel oil were 84,785 tonnes in the week to May 25, data
from International Enterprise (IE) Singapore released on
Thursday showed.
Total imports of Iranian fuel oil into Singapore since the
start of the year have risen to almost 688,000 tonnes since the
lifting of U.S. and EU imposed sanctions in mid-January.
Below is a table detailing weekly Iranian fuel oil import
figures in 2016, using IE Singapore data.
Week Iran
25-May 84,785
18-May 0
11-May 86,819
4-May 0
27-Apr 0
20-Apr 160,542
13-Apr 15,000
6-Apr 87,347
30-Mar 84,279
23-Mar 0
16-Mar 0
9-Mar 0
2-Mar 169,006
24-Feb 0
17-Feb 0
10-Feb 0
3-Feb 0
27-Jan 0
20-Jan 0
13-Jan 0
6-Jan 0
Total 687,778
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)