By Humeyra Pamuk
DUBAI, July 12 Iran's fuel oil exports fell
nearly 50 percent from May to June, according to industry
sources, adding to declines earlier this year and to the strain
on Tehran's finances as sanctions have hit its oil trade.
Fuel oil exports from the OPEC member, a major supplier to
Asia and Middle East, sank to 396,000 tonnes in June from around
777,000 tonnes in May, according to a firm that tracks oil
shipments.
Its exports to Asia fell the most in June, down 84 percent
from just over half a million tonnes in May to around 80,000
tonnes.
Western sanctions do not specifically ban the purchase of
Iran's fuel oil but instead target the financing and shipping
insurance needed to buy and transport Iranian cargoes, creating
difficulties for would-be customers that effectively have
slashed trade with Iran.
"No one is willing to insure any Iran-related oil cargo," a
Gulf-based trader said. "Plus the trade has to be in any other
currency than the dollar."
The United States has blacklisted some companies due to
their business links with Iran, including United Arab
Emirates-based Fal Oil and Singapore's Kuo-Oil, once lifters of
Iranian fuel oil.
The U.S. and European sanctions have targeted Iran's oil
trade to pressure Tehran to halt its disputed nuclear programme.
They say Iran is trying to build nuclear weapons, while Iran
says its nuclear activities are for civilian purposes.
FUEL OIL SEEN FALLING FURTHER
The fall in fuel oil exports to Asia is in sharp contrast to
2011, when East Asia, the world's biggest market for fuel oil,
took in record volumes, averaging 600,000 to 650,000 tonnes per
month, of Iranian fuel oil.
The slide in fuel oil sales follows a drop in crude oil
exports, which have deprived the Islamic Republic of billions of
dollars in revenue. Iran's crude sales almost halved over the
past year to 1.1 million barrels per day as the European Union
suspended purchases and Asian countries cut imports.
Traders at oil companies said they expected fuel oil exports
to fall further in July.
"We haven't seen many exports apart from one VLCC from a few
months ago," one Asia-based fuel oil trader said. "It is all
happening very much under the radar. We don't know what ships
they use," he said.
The region typically gets two grades - the National Iranian
Oil Co's (NIOC) straight-run 280-cst, which is mainly used as
feedstock in refineries, and the cracked 380-cst, which is used
as bunkering fuel.
The fall in June was due to a major fall in the 280-cst
cargoes from Bandar Mahshahr port, down 465,000 tonnes from May.
Traders estimate that amounts to a loss of around $250 million
to $300 million in revenues.
With the fall in fuel oil exports to Asia, Iran had to ship
around 240,000 tonnes, more than half of its total in June, to
other countries in the Middle East. The remaining 75,000 tonnes
in June was shipped to Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa.
More than half of Iran's June fuel oil exports were lifted
by oil trader Vitol. Syrian refiner Sytrol received around
75,000 tonnes, while China's ZhenRong lifted around 83,000
tonnes, according to the data.
Part of the fall in exports was due to the fact that Iran
burned more fuel oil for power generation, traders said.
"They have some problems with their gas fields," one said.
