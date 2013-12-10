* Oilfield re-injection consumes growing amounts of gas
* Iran's domestic gas use growing faster than production
* Supply contracts with neighbours to take any spare gas
* Foreign investment in LNG plants by no means certain
By Daniel Fineren
DUBAI, Dec 10 The world's largest gas reserves
may tempt some energy companies back to Iran if sanctions are
lifted, but Tehran is unlikely to become a significant gas
supplier to Europe or Asia for at least a decade.
European companies with the technology to fully exploit
Iran's vast South Pars field under the Gulf abandoned it in the
late 2000s, under U.S. pressure, dashing its hopes of following
Qatar's meteoric rise up the global gas exporters' league.
Last month's nuclear deal between the West and the new
Iranian government has ignited hopes that its oil production
could bounce back if Washington and the European Union relax
controls on exports.
But Iran has little chance of becoming a significant gas
exporter for at least a decade because of high domestic demand
and internal obstacles to developing reserves, which were a
problem long before sanctions forced foreigners out.
The lifting of sanctions on Iran "could potentially have a
huge impact on exports over the longer term, but it will take
years for things to get moving," Laurent Ruseckas, senior
adviser on the Global Gas team at consultants IHS, said.
In the short term, it makes more economic sense for Iran to
use gas to satisfy domestic demand for power generation and
industry and for re-injection into ageing oilfields to maintain
production, Ruseckas said.
Oilfield re-injection is a higher-value use for gas than
exports, because oil sells for much more on the global market
and does not require billions of dollars in capital investment
in gas export projects that take years to pay back.
Over 1 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or over 28 billion cubic
metres (bcm), of gas was re-injected to help boost oil
production in 2011, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, and some estimates indicate that over 8 bcf/d
(around 83 bcm/year) will be needed within a decade.
NET IMPORTER
Iran's marketed gas production, excluding flared and
reinjected gas, has more than doubled to 160.5 bcm in 2012 from
75 bcm in 2002.
But Tehran has looked on while Qatar has become one of the
world's richest countries after western energy companies built
multi-billion dollar plants over the last decade that turned the
tiny Gulf state into the world's largest liquefied natural gas
(LNG) exporter.
The two countries share the world's largest gas field, which
Iran calls South Pars and Qatar the North Field. It straddles
their offshore Gulf border and accounts for nearly all of
Qatar's gas production and around 35 percent of Iran's.
An abundance of condensate and natural gas liquids in the
field means it can produce enough income to cover drilling costs
before pumping out gas. That makes Iranian LNG export projects
potentially highly competitive, even as supply swells due to
U.S. shale gas and big finds off East Africa.
Phase 12 of the South Pars development, which is expected to
start up next year, could boost supplies by as much as 28
bcm/year when it is fully operational.
"We have to make efforts to launch a section of this phase
as soon as possible," Iran's oil and gas minister, Bijan
Zanganeh, was quoted as saying by ministry website Shana during
a recent visit to the sites. "Important petroleum industry
projects must not be delayed due to waiting for the lifting of
sanctions."
According to figures from the Pars Oil and Gas Company,
which manages the whole project, phases 13 to 24 could add up to
142 bcm/year of capacity by 2019, if completed on time.
Iran already produces more gas than Qatar. The difference is
that Qatar, with a population of less than 2 million, uses just
26 bcm of it, leaving 125 bcm free for export, according to data
from BP.
Iran has used nearly all the gas it produces to supply its
77 million people with heat, electricity and fuel. Domestic
demand has risen to 156 bcm in 2012 from 79 bcm in 2002,
according to BP figures, which exclude gas used for
re-injection.
Even if its domestic consumption rises at only the half
annual growth rate seen over the past decade, that implies
increases of 8-9 bcm every year over the next five years. That
would take Iran's gas consumption to around 200 bcm/year in
2018, not counting its rising use for re-injection.
Iran has been a net importer for most of the past decade,
and this year asked Turkmenistan for more supplies to help ease
shortages that are forcing Iranian power plants to burn billions
of dollars of pricey and polluting oil products.
Zanganeh said in October that Iran faces a 30 bcm shortfall
in supplies this year and serious supply shortfalls over the
next two years because South Pars has not been developed quickly
enough.
Iranian gas projects have a record of falling far behind
schedule.
Phase 13 suffered a big setback when one of its offshore
platforms sank to the bottom of the Gulf during an installation
attempt in January. Zanganeh said compressor
problems with phases 17 and 18 might need the expertise of
foreign companies to fix, Iranian news agency Shana reported
last week.
On Saturday, the minister said he hoped most of phases 12,
15 and 18 would be complete by March 2015.
POTENTIAL PECKING ORDER
The previous government of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
signed numerous gas export deals with Arab neighbours, devised
plans to supply Europe via several pipelines, and planned
gas-freezing LNG export plants to supply gas to Asia.
But Turkey has been the only country to receive significant
volumes so far, and because of Iran's own winter heating needs,
it has been unable to supply the 10 bcm/year contracted with
Turkey.
Any gas that Iran can spare in future is likely to go to
gas-hungry neighbours that have signed import contracts.
"It would be a strategic and semi-political choice on Iran's
part, as well as a commercial one, but I don't imagine that
Europe would be at the top of the queue," Ruseckas said.
The head of Iran's gas export company said over the weekend
that it would pipe around 7 mcm/day to Iraq from next July, with
flows rising to 25 mcm/day in 2015 and 40 mcm/day by the early
2020s.
If sanctions are lifted, Pakistan would probably be next in
line for any spare gas, because Iran has spent hundreds of
millions of dollars on building a 22 bcm/year pipeline, and the
two countries say they will redouble efforts to finish the
long-delayed project soon.
Iran has also agreed to pipe around 10 bcm/year to Oman
within a few years and has built a pipeline to the United Arab
Emirates designed to carry 10 bcm/year.
"Iran could export some more gas by 2025 but will not export
in the range of 50 bcm/year before at least the 2030s," David
Ramin Jalilvand said in a study published by the Oxford
Institute for Energy Studies in June.
Zanganeh is already courting European energy giants in the
hope they will swoop back in as soon as bans on investment are
lifted.
Three large Gulf gas discoveries announced by Iran in 2011
- Kayyam, Farouz and Madar - are potential projects, and their
exploitation could be a big boost to Iran's export hopes.
But building big LNG plants that take years to complete in a
country that has had a tense relationship with the West for
decades will be a daunting prospect for many energy companies,
particularly at a time that the U.S. shale gas boom allows them
to be picky over projects.
"There is something between zero to no chance of us going
back into Iran," a western energy company executive said of
Iran's gas sector.
(editing by Jane Baird and Richard Mably)