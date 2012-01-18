DUBAI Jan 18 Iran, holder of the world's
second largest gas reserves, imported more natural gas than it
exported over the last 10 months, Fars News Agency quoted the
head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) as saying.
The semi-official news service reported NIGC director Javad
Oji saying Iran had imported nearly 9 billion cubic metres (bcm)
of gas in the 10 months since the start of the Iranian year on
March 21, 2011, up 35 percent year on year.
Iran exported 7.6 bcm of gas during the 10-month period,
10.5 percent more than it exported in the comparable period of
the Iranian year that began March 21, 2010, but a more rapid
rise in imports swelled Iran's net imports to nearly 1.4 bcm.
According the latest BP Statistical Review, Iran was a net
exporter of gas for the first time in many years from January to
December 2010. But it still only produced 1.6 bcm more than it
consumed during the full calendar year, according to BP data.
Despite its huge gas reserves, Iran's own consumption has
risen more markedly than its production - driven by heating,
power generation and oilfield reinjection needs which have made
it a net importer over the last few decades.
Rolling summer maintenance outages on parts of Iran's giant
South Pars gas field led to a big drop in gas supplies in 2011,
forcing Iranian power plants to burn more oil.
With almost 16 percent of the world's total gas reserves,
Iran already exports gas to Turkey, but it also has to import
the heating fuel during winter from Turkmenistan.
Iran has long dreamt of boosting exports to Europe, but
tight Western sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme have
prevented Tehran from getting hold of technology needed to
produce enough excess gas to be a major seller or to liquefy gas
for export by tanker.
Iran has been more successful in managing the impact of
sanctions aimed at starving it of vehicle fuels.
Iranian gasoline imports have slumped by as much as 95
percent over the last four years, according to official
government data, thanks to rising refinery capacity, lower fuel
subsidies and gasoline rationing.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Anthony Barker)