GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, dollar gains
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
TEHRAN Nov 23 Iran wants to play bigger role in supplying gas to the global market and welcomes international partnerships to develop its supplies, the Iranian president said on Monday at the opening of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Tehran.
"I invite the leaders of the countries in this group to partner with Iran and invest in developing to Iran's gas resources for mutual benefit," Hassan Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television. "Iran is ready to play a bigger role in supply of gas," he added. (Reporting by Rania al Gamal, Sam Wilkin, Writing by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by Sami Aboudi)
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
April 3 BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million) from Chief Executive Bob Dudley's maximum pay for the next three years in a bid to avoid a shareholder revolt, Sky News said on Monday, citing people briefed on the matter.