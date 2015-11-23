(Adds comments, details)
By Rania El Gamal and Sam Wilkin
TEHRAN Nov 23 Iran is dramatically increasing
its natural gas export capacity in preparation for the lifting
of international sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said on
Monday, as he courted foreign investment in the sector during a
summit meeting in Tehran.
Addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of
seven other countries including Algeria, Nigeria and Venezuela,
Rouhani told the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) that Iran
was seeking international partnerships to develop its vast oil
and gas reserves.
"I invite the leaders of the countries in this group to
partner with Iran and invest in developing Iran's gas resources
for mutual benefit," he said. "Iran is ready to play a bigger
role in the supply of gas."
The Tehran meeting of the GECF - which also includes
Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya and the United Arab
Emirates - comes a week before Iran is due to unveil model
contracts for future oil and gas development.
The announcement, intended to lure back global energy
companies, will be closely watched ahead of the expected lifting
of economic sanctions against Iran. In return, Tehran agreed to
long-term curbs on its nuclear programme in a landmark July deal
with the so-called P5+1 powers.
Rouhani said Iran had been working for two years to increase
its gas production capacity via pipelines to neighbouring
countries or liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments further
afield.
Iran's gas production more than doubled over a decade to
160.5 billion cubic metres in 2012, before the latest sanctions
took full effect, and Rouhani said capacity would surge to more
than 1 trillion cubic metres in another two years.
"The preparatory stages have been completed by the
government so that the needed investments will be made," he
said. "We believe that the situation will rapidly change with
the recent agreements between Iran and the P5+1."
The 12-member GECF claims to account for a combined 67
percent of the world's proven natural gas reserves.
(Reporting by Rania al Gamal and Sam Wilkin; Writing by
Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Laurence
Frost)