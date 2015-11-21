TEHRAN Nov 21 Iran's oil minister Bijan
Zanganeh said on Saturday he did not expect OPEC to change its
policy stance at its next meeting.
Asked if he expected OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries) to maintain its strategy at the meeting on
Dec. 4, he said: "I don't expect to receive any new agreement."
He also said OPEC needed to manage the return of Iranian oil
production within its current ceiling.
"OPEC is producing more than its ceiling and I asked them to
reduce production and respect the ceiling, but it doesn't mean
that we don't produce more because it is our right to return to
the market and to preserve our rights and our share in the
market," he said.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting
Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by David Evans)