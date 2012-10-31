DUBAI Oct 31 Iranians can no longer export gold
without approval by the central bank, an official was quoted as
saying on Wednesday, in a new effort by the government to
restrict outflows of wealth.
The move follows media reports on Tuesday that Iran had
banned the export of some 50 basic goods, as the country moves
to secure supplies of essential items in the face of tightening
Western sanctions which have destabilised its rial currency.
"The export of gold and coins without permission from the
central bank has been banned," said customs official Mohammad
Reza Naderi, according to the Mehr news agency.
"According to law, (the export of) coins made from precious
metals has until now not needed a permit from the central bank,
but current economic conditions have resulted in a decision to
require a licence from the central bank for the export of these
goods."
Naderi said the new policy was adopted because of exchange
rate fluctuations and "challenges in the field of foreign
trade", Mehr reported without elaborating.
U.S. and European sanctions against Iran's energy and
banking sectors, imposed over its controversial nuclear
programme, have slashed its oil revenues, which are the major
source of its hard currency supplies.
This has triggered a slide in Iran's rial currency, which
has lost about two-thirds of its value against the dollar in the
open market over the past 15 months as Iranians have scrambled
to convert their savings into dollars and euros.
The government has responded by restricting Iranians' access
to hard currency, rationing the dollars which it supplies to
companies and individuals through the central bank and an
official foreign exchange centre.
The restriction on gold exports may be designed to prevent
Iranians from switching to gold from hard currencies as a way to
move their savings out of the country.
It is not known how much gold may have left Iran this year.
The country is not a major gold producer or exporter.
The country's gross official reserves, which include foreign
currencies and gold, totalled $106 billion at the end of last
year, according to the International Monetary Fund. The
government does not disclose their size, but some analysts
believe they may have shrunk by several tens of billions of
dollars this year because of sanctions.
There are signs Iran is building up its gold reserves as the
sanctions have made it hard for Tehran to take payment for its
oil through bank transfers. Official data from Turkey, a buyer
of Iranian oil, suggests nearly $2 billion of gold was sent to
Dubai on behalf of Iranian buyers in August.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Ron
Askew)