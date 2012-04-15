By Marcus George
| DUBAI, April 15
DUBAI, April 15 An Iranian official accused of
involvement in the torture of protesters while in custody has
resigned from his post after parliament threatened the
government with impeachment, Iranian media reported on Sunday.
Saeed Mortazavi stands accused of involvement in the deaths
of protesters detained at the Kahrizak detention centre after
the disputed re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in
2009.
A group of lawmakers launched the impeachment motion against
Labour and Social Welfare Minister Abdolreza Sheikholeslami this
month after he appointed Mortazavi as the new head of the social
security office.
"I suggested to him (Mortazavi) that he resign as head of
Social Security Organisation in order to resolve the problem ...
and he accepted my proposal," a senior lawmaker, Gholam-Ali
Haddad Adel, wrote in a letter to MPs, the Fars news agency
reported on Sunday.
The supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ordered the
notorious Kahrizak detention centre to be closed after an
investigation revealed that three people had been tortured to
death, including the son of a prominent conservative politician.
In a report published in 2010, parliament accused Mortazavi
- then the prosecutor of Tehran - of sending to the camp 147
protesters who had been arrested in June 2009 for protesting
against the presidential election result, which opposition
parties claim were rigged.
He was later removed from his post as prosecutor.
Last month Mortazavi was added to a European Union list of
Iranian officials who are subject to travel bans and asset
freezes for abusing human rights.
Mortazavi still faces judicial proceedings over his
involvement in the Kahrizak case and has been summoned for a
hearing on Monday, Iranian media reported last week.
An impeachment motion against the Labour minister signed by
20 lawmakers was submitted earlier this month after he refused
to sack Mortazavi.
The group said his appointment was "against the interests of
the country, in conflict with the law and harmful to the
benefits of 33 million people and their families".
Dubbed by some as "the butcher of the press", the former
Tehran prosecutor also had a central role in shutting down
reformist newspapers and arresting dozens of journalists.
Human Rights Watch has previously described Mortazavi as a
"serial human rights abuser" whose "unsavory history goes back
many years".
