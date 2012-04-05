* Press TV says Greek firms defaulted on oil payments
DUBAI, April 5 Iran has blocked oil sales to two
Greek companies, Hellenic Petroleum and Motor Oil
Hellas after they failed to make payments, Iranian state
television reported on Thursday.
The English-language television network, Press TV, reported
that Greece's top refiner Hellenic Petroleum and Motor Oil
Hellas were barred from purchasing Iranian crude after they
defaulted on their orders.
A senior source at Hellenic Petroleum told Reuters on
Tuesday that the refiner had suspended purchases of Iranian
crude because sanctions imposed by the United States and the
European Union made it impossible to meet its oil payments.
"We were using a Turkish bank all the time but we have to
use an EU corresponding bank to make the payment from our Greek
bank to the Turkish one and the EU banks are refusing that," the
source said.
Motor Oil Hellas was not immediately available for comment.
The European Union will impose a full embargo on Iranian oil
imports from July 1 as part of an international standoff over
Tehran's nuclear programme.
The U.S. and EU sanctions are designed to force Tehran to
abandon its uranium enrichment activities which they suspect are
part of a programme to develop nuclear weapons. Iran has
repeatedly denied this, saying its nuclear know-how is for
peaceful purposes only.
Greece relied on Iran for more than half of its oil imports
some months last year after traders and oil majors pulled the
plug on supplies and banks refused to provide financing for
fear that Athens would default on its debt.
Its financial difficulties mean Greece has struggled to find
alternatives suppliers to Iran which supplied crude oil on
favourable terms.
The United States has exempted Japan and 10 EU nations,
including Greece, from financial sanctions because they have
significantly cut their purchases.
But the exemption has little meaning because of the
increasing difficulties in paying for oil shipments through
international banks.
(Reporting by Marcus George; editing by Humeyra Pamuk and Jason
Neely)