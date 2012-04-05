* Iran's Press TV reports sales blocked to Hellenic, Motor
Oil
* Motor Oil CFO says Iran supply already "closed issue"
* Hellenic source said earlier Iranian purchases halted
(Adds Motor Oil quote)
DUBAI, April 5 Iran's oil flows to Greece have
stopped this month, depriving the Islamic Republic of one of its
most loyal European customers and leaving Greece with its
financing troubles struggling to buy elsewhere.
The European Union will impose a full embargo on Iranian oil
imports from July 1 as part of an international stand-off over
Tehran's nuclear programme.
That has refiners in Europe and Asia scrambling for
alternate suppliers, citing the banking difficulties in paying
Iran for its oil.
Greece is considered more vulnerable than most buyers as it
is suffering a major economic crisis and has relied heavily on
Iran, supplier of more than half its oil imports some months
last year.
Such imports rose as the EU country's woes prompted traders
and oil majors to pull plug on supplies and banks refused to
provide financing for fear that Athens would default on its
debt.
On Thursday, Iranian state television Press TV reported that
Iran had blocked oil sales to Greek companies Hellenic Petroleum
and Motor Oil Hellas, accusing them of
defaulting on payments.
Motor Oil Chief Financial Officer Petros Tzannetakis told
Reuters that the company has no current business with Iran:
"This (Iran) has been a closed issue for quite some time now.
We've made alternative arrangements," he said, without
elaborating.
A senior source at top Greek refiner Hellenic told Reuters
on Tuesday it had suspended Iranian purchases because sanctions
imposed made it impossible to pay.
U.S. and EU sanctions are designed to force Tehran to
abandon uranium enrichment activities which they suspect are
part of a programme to develop nuclear weapons. Iran has
repeatedly denied this, saying its nuclear know-how is for
peaceful purposes only.
The United States has exempted Japan and 10 EU nations,
including Greece, from financial sanctions because they have
significantly cut their purchases.
But the exemption has little meaning because banks have
grown reluctant to deal with Iranian oil-related transactions
altogether.
The refiner stopped buying Iranian crude after the EU
announced an embargo of Iran in January but was able until
recently to take a monthly contractual cargo.
As part of Greece's efforts to find new oil supply, Hellenic
secured a cargo of Russian Urals crude in a rare tender last
month.
(Reporting by Marcus George, additional reporting by Julia
Payne in London, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Jason
Neely)