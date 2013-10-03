DUBAI Oct 3 Iran's Revolutionary Guards said
they were investigating the death of an officer in a "horrific
incident", but denied media reports it was an assassination.
Alborz, an Iranian website, reported earlier this week that
Mojtaba Ahmadi, an official of the elite Islamic Revolutionary
Guard Corps (IRGC), was found shot dead near Karaj, a town
northwest of the capital Tehran.
He had left his house on Monday morning and was found a few
hours later with a bullet in his heart, it said.
The London-based Daily Telegraph reported that Ahmadi was a
commander of the unit's Cyber War Headquarters and quoted a
local police commander as saying it was an assassination.
It speculated that the death could have been an
assassination, similar to those of five Iranian nuclear
scientists since 2007.
"In the wake of a horrific incident involving one of the
IRGC officials ... the matter is being investigated and the main
reason of the event and the motive of the attacker has not been
specified," said an IRGC statement, quoted by Sepah news.
Sepah, which is operated by the Revolutionary Guard, ran its
report under the headline "Denial of news reports of the
assassination of one of IRGC's officials".
The statement did not identify Ahmadi but a local news
website published pictures on Wednesday showing his funeral
procession, along with text excerpts of the IRGC communique.
"The result of investigation will be announced through
official channels and any speculation will not be appropriate
before the investigation is over," an Iranian official said late
on Wednesday. Western officials have not commented on the
incident.
Iran has been accused of mounting cyber attacks against
Western targets in recent years, and has itself been the target
of suspected U.S. attacks on computer systems at its nuclear
facilities using a virus called Stuxnet.
For their part, authorities in Tehran have accused Israel
and its Western allies of carrying out a series of
assassinations against Iranian nuclear scientists. The last such
attack happened in January 2012 when one man was killed by a car
bomb.
Israel regards Iran's nuclear activities as an existential
threat and has applied diplomatic pressure on the West to force
Iran to curb its nuclear programme. Tehran maintains it has only
peaceful goals.