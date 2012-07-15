DUBAI, July 15 Iran renewed threats on Sunday to
close the Strait of Hormuz unless sanctions against it were
revoked, though it remains unclear how Tehran could shut down
the vital oil shipping channel given the significant American
military presence there.
The Iranian parliament is considering a bill calling for the
strait to be closed. The assembly has little control over
national defence and foreign policy decisions and, while the
bill would be largely symbolic, it would indicate the
legislature's support behind any leadership decision to close
the strait.
"(Under the bill) the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will
continue until the annulment of all the sanctions imposed
against Iran," lawmaker Javad Karimi Qoddousi was quoted as
saying by the Fars news agency.
The bill will be taken up by parliament this month, said
another lawmaker, Seyed Mehdi Moussavinejad, Fars reported.
Foreign and national defence policy rests with Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the elite Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz
shipping channel, through which 40 percent of the world's
seaborne oil exports passes, in retaliation for sanctions placed
on its crude exports by Western powers.
The sanctions were imposed over Iran's nuclear programme,
which the West suspects is aimed at creating an atomic weapon
and Tehran says is for peaceful energy purposes.
The United States has beefed up its presence in the Gulf,
adding a navy ship last week to help mine-clearing operations if
Iran were to act on its threats.
The Iranian chief of staff of the armed forces, Seyed Hassan
Firouzabadi, said on Sunday that any decision to close the
strait would have to come from Khamenei, with the Supreme
National Security Council advising him, according to Fars.
Military analysts have cast doubt on Iran's willingness to
block the slender waterway, given the massive U.S.-led
retaliation it would likely incur.
Alarmed by the Iranian threats, the United Arab Emirates has
completed a long-awaited oil export terminal on the Gulf of
Oman, loading the first cargo on Sunday. The Gulf OPEC member
hopes to increase exports from the new facility to around 1.5
million barrels per day (bpd).
An Iranian official said on Sunday that the UAE pipeline
would not be able to meet the world's oil demand if the Strait
of Hormuz were closed.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)