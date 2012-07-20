* Bill gives political support to any move to close strait
* Largely symbolic, draft is response to EU oil sanctions
* Big US military presence in Gulf may deter action
DUBAI, July 20 Just over half of Iran's
parliament has backed a draft law to block the Strait of Hormuz,
a lawmaker said on Friday, threatening to close the Gulf to oil
tankers in retaliation against European sanctions on Iranian
crude.
The assembly has little say in defence and foreign policy,
where Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the last word,
but the law would lend political support to any decision to
close the strait - a threat that Iran's foreign minister
recently played down.
Lawmaker Javad Karimi Qodoosi said 150 of parliament's 290
members had signed the bill, describing the strait as "the
world's lock" to which Iran holds the key.
"If the sanctions continue, the countries that have imposed
sanctions have no right to cross the Strait of Hormuz without
harm," the Iranian Students' News Agency quoted Qodoosi as
saying.
A heavy Western naval presence in the Gulf and surrounding
area is a big impediment to any attempt to block the vital
shipping route through which 40 percent of the world's seaborne
oil exports passes. Qodoosi dismissed this obstacle.
"From a military standpoint, the power to close the Strait
of Hormuz is 100 percent there ... if we close the Strait of
Hormuz, no country will be able to open it".
Iranian threats to close the shipping channel have
multiplied in response to sanctions placed on its crude exports
by Western powers. The European Union banned imports from July 1
and non-EU Turkey has slashed purchases.
The sanctions were imposed over Iran's nuclear programme,
which the West suspects is aimed at creating an atomic weapon
and Tehran says is for peaceful energy purposes.
Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi told Reuters earlier this
month Iran was unlikely to follow through on the treat to close
the strait.
"Probably those who have suggested this idea have in mind
that if Iran is denied access to the Persian Gulf for whatever
reason ... then Iran will probably react appropriately ... But I
don't think such a time will ever come," he said.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)