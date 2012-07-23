DUBAI, July 23 Iran would not close the Strait
of Hormuz as long as it is able to use the vital shipping line
itself, a military commander was quoted as saying on Monday,
moderating threats by politicians to block the waterway as
retaliation for sanctions.
"The enemies constantly state that the Islamic Republic of
Iran intends to close the Strait of Hormuz but we say that
common sense does not dictate that Iran would close the Strait
of Hormuz as long as it makes use of it," said Alireza Tangsiri,
deputy naval commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, state
news agency IRNA reported.
Iranian politicians and officials have often said Iran could
block the strait - the neck of the Gulf through which 40 percent
of the world's seaborne oil exports passes - in response to
sanctions or military action.
Such a move would risk a military response from the United
States and Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi told Reuters
earlier this month Iran was unlikely to follow through on the
threat unless its own vessels were denied use of the strait.
Iran's parliament is debating a bill recommending the strait
be closed in retaliation to a European Union embargo on Iranian
oil which came into full effect this month.
The sanctions are aimed at forcing Tehran to curb the
nuclear activities that the West says are aimed at developing
weapons capability, something Iran denies. Talks between Tehran
and world powers on the issue have stalled.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)