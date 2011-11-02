(Repeats adding comma in the number 10,000)
* Iranians make "predictions" on horse races
* Religious authorities say limited forms of betting
permitted
* Big stakes bets placed unofficially
By Mitra Amiri
NOWRUZABAD, Iran, Nov 2 As Rio Collection
galloped across the finishing line, Sardar hooted with joy and
high-fived his friends.
He had just won 200,000 rials (almost $20). Not by "betting"
on the horse, he insisted -- betting is illegal under Iran's
Islamic law -- but by "predicting" Rio Collection would win.
"I knew he would win. I predicted correctly," said the
18-year-old.
Under Islamic sharia law, gambling is generally seen as
illegal and Sardar's wager, made with a friend, was actually not
permitted. But thanks to certain religious rulings, many
race-goers are permitted to put money on the horses legally as
long as they are "predicting" through official channels.
The Koran describes gambling as "evil, unclean and Satanic"
and people found guilty of illegal gambling in the Islamic
Republic can be sentenced to flogging and jail.
However, three forms of gambling are permitted under Islam,
said a cleric consulted on the matter by Reuters.
"All forms of gambling are haram (forbidden by Islam) except
for horse racing, camel racing and archery," said Mohsen
Mahmoudi, a cleric at a north Tehran mosque, adding that those
manly, warrior sports were all encouraged by the Prophet
Mohammad.
But technically, he added, only the archery contestants and
riders of the horses or camels in the races are permitted to
bet.
To make it possible for spectators to take part, the
Equestrian Federation of Iran sought permission from
senior clerics known as "sources of emulation", to whom Shi'ite
Muslims turn for guidance on moral issues.
"In negotiations with some sources of emulation ,
we finally managed to receive permission to bet on horses
under certain conditions," said Ebrahim Mohammdzadeh, an
official at Tehran's horse-racing committee.
The way it works is that jockeys authorise the horse-racing
committee to place bets for other people on their behalf.
MASS APPEAL
In pre-revolutionary Iran, horse riding was considered an
elite sport. Mohammad Reza Pahlavi -- the last shah who was
overthrown in the 1979 uprising led by Ayatollah Ruhollah
Khomeini -- was a keen horseman and aimed to expand racing.
After the revolution the idea fell out of favour and today
there are only four racetracks in the country. Camel racing --
popular in some Arab countries across the Gulf -- is not a
significant sport in Iran and archery has no great popular
following.
The 2,000-capacity Nowruzabad track off a major
highway to the west of Tehran is the only track easily
accessible to the population of the capital. It hold races over
a 10-week season each year.
Despite its limited availability, people from many walks of
life crowd the "predictions" office next to the track in
Nowruzabad where legal betting takes place inside a
building where an electronic screen advertises: "Make a
prediction, win a prize".
Inside, a dozen women, wearing obligatory headscarves, sit
behind windows, taking predictions and paying out winnings. As
well as a computer screen with race details, each has a basket
into which they toss the takings.
Prediction tickets can be bought for as little as 10,000
rials (around $1) with no official upper limit, although large
bets are rare. Odds are not given before the race and returns
are calculated afterwards.
People can also place bets on horses through the
federation's website, but that misses out on the spectacle.
As the horses pass the finishing line, the spectators --
including dozens of women -- jump up from their seats near the
track and rush to the predictions office to see how much they
have won and place money on the next one.
"I just paid 50,000 rials. I hope I can win something," said
Erfan, 15.
"I always buy prediction tickets from this office but my dad
bets directly with others," he said. "He once won 30 million
rials."
THE BIG BETS
Betting among individuals is not legal but still goes on.
Wearing loose black trousers and speaking with a strong
local accent, Sardar, a carpenter, said he chose not to buy
prediction tickets as winnings were limited.
"People are reluctant to place big bets with the prediction
office," he said . "Big bets take place unofficially and the
winnings are exchanged from hand-to-hand."
The really big bets happen at bigger tracks, particularly at
the 10,000-capacity Gonbad-e Kavoos hippodrome in northern Iran.
"Last year someone won $75,000 there in a bet," a race
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Cleric Mahmoudi warned of the dangers of gambling.
"The bettor makes gains easily, without working and this
causes others to lose money with consequent dissatisfaction and
grief," he said, pointing out one reason Islam regards gambling
as "haram".
Most of the people buying prediction tickets legally from
the racetrack office did not seem concerned, however.
"I just lost 30,000 rials but I had a lot of fun," said fine
arts student Tamanna, 30, showing her ticket printed with a line
that says cash spent buying the ticket goes to support the horse
races, rather than in the hope of winning.
Of the total money coming into the official betting office,
some 70 percent is given out as winnings with the remaining 30
percent going to cover the costs of racing.
"I had a great time," Tamanna said. "In a way we are
donating this money to help develop the races."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)