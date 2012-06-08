June 8 The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday
it had made no progress in talks with Iran to finalise a deal on
easing an investigation into suspected nuclear weapons research
by Tehran and it called the outcome "disappointing".
Herman Nackaerts, global head of inspections for the
International Atomic Energy Agency, said after Friday's meeting
at IAEA headquarters in Vienna that no date for further talks on
the matter had been set.
The United States, European powers and Israel want to curb
Iranian atomic activities they suspect are intended to produce
nuclear bombs. Tehran says the aims of its nuclear programme are
purely civilian.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl, editing by Mark Heinrich)