* UN nuclear agency says meeting outcome "disappointing"
* Setback comes 10 days before Iran talks with big powers
* Iran still hopes to reach deal but issue "complicated"
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, June 8 The U.N. nuclear watchdog and
Iran failed at talks on Friday to unblock a probe into suspected
atom bomb research by the Islamic state, a setback dimming any
chances for success in higher-level negotiations between Tehran
and major powers later this month.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, using unusually
pointed language, said no progress had been made in the meeting
aimed at sealing a deal on resuming the IAEA's long-stalled
investigation, and it described the outcome as "disappointing."
It came just a few weeks after U.N. nuclear chief Yukiya
Amano said he had won assurances from senior Iranian officials
in Tehran that an agreement would be struck soon.
Herman Nackaerts, the IAEA's global head of inspections,
said after the eight-hour meeting at its headquarters in Vienna
that no date for further discussions on the matter had been set.
The IAEA had been pressing Tehran for an accord that would
give its inspectors immediate access to the Parchin military
complex, where it believes explosives tests relevant for the
development of nuclear arms have taken place and suspects Iran
may now be cleaning the site of any incriminating evidence.
The United States, European powers and Israel want to curb
Iranian atomic activities they fear are intended to produce
nuclear bombs. The Islamic Republic says its nuclear programme
is meant purely to produce energy for civilian uses.
Six world powers were scrutinising the IAEA-Iran meeting to
judge whether the Iranians were ready to make concessions before
a resumption of wider-ranging negotiations with them in Moscow
on June 18-19 on the decade-old nuclear dispute.
The lack of result may heighten Western suspicions that Iran
is seeking to drag out the two sets of talks to buy time for its
uranium enrichment programme, without backing down in the face
of international demands that it suspend its sensitive work.
"It should by now be clear to everyone that Iran is not
negotiating in good faith," a senior Western diplomat said.
A European envoy also accredited to the IAEA said: "This is
a dismal outcome ... Iran is simply wasting time with its
evasions and refusal to engage."
Nackaerts said his team had come to the meeting with a
desire to finalise the deal and had presented a revised draft
that addressed earlier stated concerns by Iran.
"However, there has been no progress," he told reporters.
"And indeed Iran raised issues that we have already
discussed and added new ones. This is disappointing. A date for
a follow-on meeting has yet to be fixed."
Late last month, Amano returned from a rare, one-day visit
to Tehran saying the two sides had decided to reach a deal and
that he expected it to be signed soon.
Pierre Goldschmidt, a former chief U.N. nuclear inspector,
said Iran likely did not want to make any concession to the IAEA
just 10 days before the Moscow talks without getting something
in exchange.
"It is indirectly a deliberate and unnecessary insult to
Director-General Amano who recently went to Tehran in order to
reach a deal," he said.
Mark Fitzpatrick, a former senior U.S. State Department
official and now a director at the International Institute for
Strategic Studies think-tank in London, said:
"This situation is reminiscent of the Peanuts cartoon of
Charlie Brown repeatedly believing Lucy this time will hold the
football for him to kick, with her always snatching it away at
the last minute, leaving him to fall flat."
IRAN WANTS MORE TALKS
Iran's IAEA ambassador, Ali Asghar Soltanieh, said after
Friday's talks that work on a so-called "structured approach"
document, setting the overall terms for the IAEA investigation,
would continue and there would be more meetings.
"This is a very complicated issue," Soltanieh said. "We have
decided to continue our work and we are going to decide on the
venue and date soon ... and we hope that we will be able to
conclude this structured approach."
Asked about Parchin, Soltanieh said: "That is in fact one of
the problems. The more you politicise an issue which was purely
technical it creates an obstacle and damages the environment."
Both Iran - which insists it will work with the U.N. agency
to prove allegations of a nuclear weapons agenda are "forged and
fabricated" - and the IAEA said earlier that significant headway
had been made on the procedural document.
But differences persisted over how the IAEA should conduct
its inquiry. The United States said this week it doubted whether
Iran would give the IAEA the kind of access to sites, documents
and officials it needs to get to the bottom of its suspicions.
"Opening discussions with Iran is easy; closing a deal is
incredibly difficult," said Karim Sadjadpour of the Carnegie
Endowment think-tank. "The graveyard of international diplomacy
is littered with failed Iran deals."
The talks pursued by world powers are aimed at defusing
tension over Iran's nuclear works that has led to increasingly
tough Western sanctions on Iran, including an EU oil embargo
from July 1, and stoked fears of another Middle East war.
Full transparency and cooperation with the IAEA is one of
the elements the world powers - the United States, Russia,
France, Britain, China and Germany - are seeking from Iran.
But they also want Iran to stop its higher-grade uranium
enrichment, which Tehran says it needs for a research reactor
but which also takes it closer to potential bomb material.
For its part, Iran wants sanctions relief and international
recognition of what it says is its right to refine uranium.
"The lack of progress at the talks today casts a shadow on
the upcoming Moscow talks," U.S. proliferation expert David
Albright said. "Iran appears once again to be choosing
stonewalling over transparency and confrontation over
negotiations."
But Cliff Kupchan, a Middle East analyst at consultancy
Eurasia Group, said he did not expect the outcome in Vienna to
have major implications for the Moscow meeting.
"The Iranians always bob and weave before meeting with the
(six world powers), trying to get leverage," he said.
(Editing by Michael Roddy)