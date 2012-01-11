* Iran official blames Israel for Tehran car bomb
By Ramin Mostafavi
TEHRAN, Jan 11 An Iranian nuclear
scientist was killed by a bomb placed on his car on Wednesday in
an attack Tehran's deputy governor blamed on Israel, raising the
diplomatic temperature in a stand-off with the West over Iran's
nuclear programme.
The bombing, which a city official said was similar to
attacks a year ago on nuclear scientists in Iran, came as the
United States sought to persuade a sceptical China to help
efforts to toughen sanctions against Iran.
"The bomb was a magnetic one and the same as the ones
previously used for the assassination of the scientists, and is
the work of the Zionists (Israelis)," Iran's semi-official Fars
news agency quoted Tehran's Deputy Governor Safarali Baratloo as
saying.
Fars said the victim was a "nuclear scientist" who
"supervised a department at Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility".
New U.S. sanctions against Iran have started to bite. The
rial currency lost 20 percent of its value against the dollar in
the past week and Iran has threatened to shut the Strait of
Hormuz, through which 40 percent of trade oil passes.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, visiting Beijing,
appealed for Chinese cooperation on nuclear non-proliferation,
while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Iran's move to
enrich uranium near the city of Qom was "especially troubling".
"This step once again demonstrates the Iranian regime's
blatant disregard for its responsibilities and that the
country's growing isolation is self-inflicted," Clinton said in
a statement that followed Iran's announcement it had started
enrichment in the Fordow mountain bunker complex.
Iran's decision to carry out enrichment work deep
underground at Fordow could make it much harder for U.S. or
Israeli forces to carry out veiled threats to use force against
Iranian nuclear facilities. The move to Fordow could narrow a
time window for diplomacy to avert any attack.
The renewed tensions over the nuclear programme, which Iran
insists is purely for civilian use but Western powers suspect
has military goals, have driven oil prices higher, with Brent
crude up more than 5 percent since the start of the year
to above $113 a barrel.
FINANCIAL SANCTIONS
U.S. President Barack Obama approved a law on New Year's Eve
that will sanction financial institutions dealing with Iran's
central bank, a move that makes it difficult for consumers to
pay for Iranian oil.
The European Union has brought forward to Jan. 23 a
ministerial meeting that is likely to confirm an embargo on oil
purchases, and big importers of Iranian oil are moving to secure
alternative supplies.
Geithner is in Asia this week to drum up support for
Washington's efforts to stem the oil revenues flowing to Tehran,
and made his first stop in China, Iran's biggest customer.
"On economic growth, on financial stability around the
world, on non-proliferation, we have what we view as a very
strong cooperative relationship with your government and we are
looking forward to building on that," he told Vice President Xi
Jinping, expected to take over as China's leader after President
Hu Jintao retires late this year.
China has backed U.N. Security Council resolutions calling
on Iran to halt uranium enrichment activities, while working to
ensure its energy ties are not threatened. As a permanent member
of the council, China wields a veto.
But it has said the United States and European Union should
not impose sanctions beyond the U.N. resolutions.
Geithner is likely to face an easier task in U.S. ally
Japan, the next stop of his trip on Thursday, which a government
source has said will consider cutting back its Iranian oil
purchases to secure a waiver from new U.S. sanctions.
Japan has already asked OPEC producers Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates to supply it with more oil, Japanese
Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said on Tuesday.
South Korea is also considering alternative supplies in case
the U.S. sanctions cut off Iranian shipments.
