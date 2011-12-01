* U.S. talks of freezing Iran central bank assets
BRUSSELS/TEHRAN, Dec 1 EU nations agreed
on Thursday to examine sanctions on Iran's energy sector over
its nuclear programme which could include an oil embargo,
championed by France and Britain.
China, the biggest buyer of Iranian crude, stepped in to
warn against "emotionally charged actions" that might aggravate
the row over the storming of Britain's embassy in Tehran.
A senior U.S. Treasury official said Washington was
committed to taking steps to freeze the assets of the Iranian
central bank and to working with U.S. allies to do the same.
In Iran, diplomats said protesters had devastated parts of
the British embassy complex in Tehran. A commander in an Iranian
militia which joined Tuesday's ransacking said he was tired of
decades of British "plotting" against Iran.
EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels said Iran's energy,
financial and transport sectors might be targeted in response to
a report from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which suggested Iran has
worked on designing an atom bomb.
They added 180 Iranian people and entities to a blacklist
that imposes asset freezes and travel bans on those involved in
the nuclear work, which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes.
But they appeared to postpone decisions on a ban on oil imports.
"The Council (of ministers) agreed to broaden existing
sanctions by examining, in close coordination with international
partners, additional measures including measures aimed at
severely affecting the Iranian financial system, in the
transport sector, in the energy sector," they said.
DECISION DELAYED
Ministers said a decision would be taken no later than their
next meeting in January. EU member states take 450,000 barrels
per day of Iranian oil, about 18 percent of the Islamic
Republic's exports, much of which go to China and India.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said all 27
EU states would need to back any embargo. "We need a common
position of all European Union member states," he told Reuters.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy proposed the embargo and
won backing from Britain, but resistance persists. An import ban
might raise global oil prices during hard economic times and
debt-strapped Greece has been relying on Iranian oil, which
comes with an attractive financing offer.
French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said the European Union
could aim to offset any crude oil shortfall if a ban were
imposed.
In Washington, Treasury Under Secretary David Cohen said
officials were "committed to taking action against the CBI
(Central Bank of Iran) to freeze its assets, to work with our
allies to have them take a similar action, and to work with our
allies to encourage them to take the steps that they have
already indicated a willingness to consider, which is to ramp
down their involvement with the CBI and their purchases of
Iranian oil".
Italy said on Thursday it was recalling its ambassador from
Tehran for consultations and considering closing its embassy,
the latest of several European countries to make similar moves.
Britain has shut down Iran's embassy in London after pulling
out its own diplomats from Tehran. It said the storming could
not have taken place without the consent of Iranian authorities.
"I stress that the measures I hope we will agree today are
related to the Iranian nuclear programme. These are not measures
in reaction to what has happened to our embassy," Foreign
Secretary William Hague told BBC radio.
The uneasiness in Britain's relations with Iran dates from
long before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi of the Basij militia,
which participated along with hardline students in the embassy
incident, said Iranians "were tired of decades of London's plots
against Tehran", the official IRNA news agency reported.
EU diplomats who visited the embassy told Reuters of severe
damage. "I saw two rooms where you couldn't see what they were.
There was just ashes ... It was devastating to see," one said.
"You could tell the action was coordinated," he added. A
building that had not been used for years was untouched while
the most important offices were gutted.
CHINA URGES RESTRAINT
Beijing issued an appeal for cool heads. "China hopes that
the relevant parties can remain rational, calm and restrained,
to avoid emotionally charged actions that could intensify the
dispute," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said in Beijing.
Russia said the tension undermined the chances Iran would
cooperate with efforts to ensure it does not build nuclear arms.
"We speak out categorically against cranking up a spiral of
tension and confrontation on issues linked with Iran. We believe
that this ... is fraught with severe consequences," Foreign
Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told a news briefing.
Russia and China have approved four rounds of U.N. Security
Council sanctions against Iran over its nuclear programme, after
working together to blunt tougher Western proposals.
Iran's seaborne trade is already suffering, with shipping
companies scaling down or pulling out as the Islamic Republic
faces more hurdles in transporting its oil.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden told Reuters during a visit to
Iraq the storming of Britain's embassy showed Iran's isolation.
"I don't have any indication how and or if it was
orchestrated," Biden told Reuters in an interview. "But what I
do know is that it is another example to the world and the
region that these guys are basically a pariah internationally."
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said last month Iran appeared to
have conducted research and experiments relevant to developing
an atom bomb and may still be doing so.
The nuclear programme has raised the question of whether
Israel might take military action against arch-foe Iran.
In Jerusalem, Defence Minister Ehud Barak said an Israeli
attack was not imminent but all options remained open to stop
what Israel sees as an Iranian bid to develop nuclear weapons.
"We have no intention, at the moment, of taking action, but
the State of Israel is far from being paralysed by fear," Barak
told Israel Radio. "It must act calmly and quietly -- we don't
need big wars."
