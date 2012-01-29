* Lawmakers delay vote to ban EU oil exports
* "Be professional or suffer consequences", official tells
IAEA
* Oil minister says Iran to stop oil export to EU soon
* India says it won't cut crude imports from Iran
By Parisa Hafezi and Ramin Mostafavi
TEHRAN, Jan 30 Iran sent conflicting
signals in a dispute with the West over its nuclear ambitions,
vowing to stop oil exports soon to "some" countries but
postponing a parliamentary debate on a proposed halt to crude
sales to the European Union.
The Islamic Republic declared itself optimistic about a
visit by U.N. nuclear experts that began on Sunday but also
warned the inspectors to be "professional" or see Tehran
reducing cooperation with the world body on atomic matters.
Lawmakers have raised the possibility of turning the tables
on the EU which will implement its own embargo on Iranian oil by
July as it tightens sanctions on Tehran over the nuclear
programme.
But India, the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, said it
would not take steps to cut petroleum imports from Iran despite
U.S. and European sanctions against Tehran.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection
delegation will try to advance efforts to resolve a row about
the nuclear work which Iran says is purely civilian but the West
suspects is aimed at seeking a nuclear weapon.
Tension with the West rose this month when Washington and
the EU imposed the toughest sanctions yet in a drive to force
Tehran to provide more information on its nuclear programme. The
measures take direct aim at the ability of OPEC's second biggest
Oil exporter to sell its crude.
In a remark suggesting Iran would fight sanctions with
sanctions, Iran's oil minister said the Islamic state would soon
stop exporting crude to "some" countries.
Rostam Qasemi did not identify the countries but was
speaking less than a week after the EU's 27 member states agreed
to stop importing crude from Iran from July 1.
"Soon we will cut exporting oil to some countries," the
state news agency IRNA quoted Qasemi as saying.
India, a major customer for Iranian crude, made clear it
would not join the wider international efforts to put pressure
on Tehran by cutting oil purchases.
"It is not possible for India to take any decision to reduce
the imports from Iran drastically, because among the countries
which can provide the requirement of the emerging economies,
Iran is an important country amongst them," Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee told reporters on a visit to the Unites States.
The United States wants buyers in Asia, Iran's biggest oil
market, to cut imports to put further pressure on Tehran.
DISCUSSION POSTPONED
Iranian lawmakers had been due to debate a bill on Sunday
that could have cut off oil supplies to the EU in days, in a
move calculated to hit ailing European economies before the
EU-wide ban on took effect.
But Iranian MPs postponed discussing the measure.
"No such draft bill has yet been drawn up and nothing has
been submitted to the parliament. What exists is a notion by the
deputies which is being seriously pursued to bring it to a
conclusive end," Emad Hosseini, spokesman for parliament's
Energy Committee, told Mehr news agency.
Iranian officials say sanctions have had no impact on the
country. "Iranian oil has its own market, even if we cut our
exports to Europe," Oil Minister Qasemi said.
Another lawmaker said the bill would oblige the government
to cut Iran's oil supplies to the EU for five to 15 years, the
semi-official Fars news agency reported.
By turning the sanctions back on the EU, lawmakers hope to
deny the bloc a six-month window it had planned to give those of
its members most dependent on Iranian oil - including some of
the most economically fragile in southern Europe - to adapt.
NUCLEAR WATCHDOG
Before departing from Vienna, IAEA Deputy Director General
Herman Nackaerts said he hoped Iran would tackle the watchdog's
concerns "regarding the possible military dimensions of Iran's
nuclear programme".
Mehr quoted Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi as saying
during a trip to Ethiopia: "We are very optimistic about the
outcome of the IAEA delegation's visit to Iran ... Their
questions will be answered during this visit."
"We have nothing to hide and Iran has no clandestine
(nuclear) activities."
Striking a sterner tone, Iran's parliament speaker, Ali
Larijani, warned the IAEA team to carry out a "logical,
professional and technical" job or suffer the consequences.
"This visit is a test for the IAEA. The route for further
cooperation will be open if the team carries out its duties
professionally," said Larijani, state media reported.
"Otherwise, if the IAEA turns into a tool (for major powers
to pressure Iran), then Iran will have no choice but to consider
a new framework in its ties with the agency."
Iran's parliament has approved bills in the past to oblige
the government to review its level of cooperation with the IAEA.
However, Iran's top officials have always underlined the
importance of preserving ties with the watchdog body.
The head of the state-run National Iranian Oil Company
(NIOC) said late on Saturday that the export embargo would hit
European refiners, such as Italy's Eni, that are owed
oil from Iran as part of long-standing buy-back contracts under
which they take payment for past oilfield projects in crude.
The EU accounted for 25 percent of Iranian crude oil sales
in the third quarter of 2011. However, analysts say the global
oil market will not be overly disrupted if parliament votes for
the bill that would turn off the oil tap for Europe.
Potentially more disruptive to the world oil market and
global security is the risk of Iran's standoff with the West
escalating into military conflict.
Iran has repeatedly said it could close the vital Strait of
Hormuz shipping lane if sanctions succeed in preventing it from
exporting crude, a move Washington said it would not tolerate.
