By Parisa Hafezi
TEHRAN, Feb 3 Iran's supreme leader
threatened on Friday to retaliate against the West for
sanctions, a day after a U.S. newspaper said defence secretary
Leon Panetta believed Israel was likely to bomb Iran within
months to stop it building a nuclear bomb.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's defiant televised speech marking
the anniversary of the 1979 Iranian revolution was the first
time the top authority has spoken publicly about the impact of
the new sanctions, which have strangled the Iranian economy
since the start of the year.
The long-simmering confrontation between the West and Iran
over its nuclear programme entered a decisive phase last month.
Iran began enriching uranium at a deep underground bunker and
the United States and Europe imposed new sanctions to prevent
Tehran selling oil, putting its economy in a downward spiral.
Iran holds a parliamentary election in a month - its first
since a 2009 presidential vote triggered a failed popular
uprising - and its tightly-controlled political system will have
to cope with the economic hardship caused by sanctions.
"In response to threats of oil embargo and war, we have our
own threats to impose at the right time," Khamenei told
worshippers in his televised speech.
"Sanctions will not have any impact on our determination to
continue our nuclear course," he said.
"Such sanctions will benefit us. They will make us more
self-reliant ... We would not achieve military progress if
sanctions were not imposed on Iran's military sector."
Behind the sanctions looms an underlying threat of war.
Panetta said he would not comment on - but did not dispute - a
report by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius that Panetta
thinks Israel is likely to attack Iran in the next few months.
Ignatius travelled with Panetta to Brussels this week. His
column on Thursday was the strongest suggestion yet that
Washington policymakers were bracing for an Israeli attack.
"Panetta believes there is a strong likelihood that Israel
will strike Iran in April, May or June - before Iran enters what
Israelis described as a 'zone of immunity' to commence building
a nuclear bomb," columnist David Ignatius wrote.
"Very soon, the Israelis fear, the Iranians will have stored
enough enriched uranium in deep underground facilities to make a
weapon - and only the United States could then stop them
militarily," Ignatius wrote.
Panetta told reporters: "David Ignatius can write what he
will but - with regards to what I think and what I view - I
consider that an area that belongs to me and nobody else."
Asked if he disputed the story, he said: "No ... I'm just
not commenting."
Three U.S. national security officials told Reuters on
Friday Washington had no specific intelligence that an Israeli
attack on Iran was imminent, but they were concerned because of
recent public statements by Israeli officials. The U.S.
officials also said they believed Israel would not warn
Washington in advance if it planned to strike.
Washington, which like Israel has not ruled out an attack on
Iran to stop it from developing an atomic bomb, has made clear
it believes sanctions should be given a chance to work before a
military strike is considered. U.S. officials have repeatedly
tried to persuade Israel to hold fire.
SANCTIONS PAIN
Obama signed new sanctions into law on New Year's Eve that
would block any institution dealing with Iran's central bank
from the U.S. financial system. The European Union announced
similar measures last week.
The sanctions, if fully implemented, would make it
impossible for countries to buy Iranian oil. To prevent havoc on
energy markets, Washington is offering waivers to countries if
they cut their trade with Iran gradually.
There are signs that other imports are also being affected,
with ships bringing grain sailing away from Iranian ports
because they have not received payment for their cargo.
A leading agricultural consultancy said on Friday Ukraine
had cut its exports of corn to Iran by 40 percent last month
because EU sanctions were preventing firms from getting paid.
The sanctions are causing real hardship for Iranians with
just four weeks to go before the parliamentary election.
The last time Iranians voted three years ago, a disputed
result led to eight months of violent street protests, by far
the worst unrest the country has seen since the 1979 revolution
that installed rule by Shi'ite clerics.
The authorities put down that revolt with force, but in the
past year the "Arab Spring" has shown the vulnerability of
governments in the region to public outrage fuelled by anger
over economic hardship.
"Prices are going up every day, life is expensive. I buy
chicken or meat once per month. I used to buy it twice per
week," said vegetable seller Hasan Sharafi, 43, father of four,
in the central city of Isfahan.
"Sometimes I want to kill myself. I feel desperate. I do not
earn enough to feed my children."
It remains to be seen how tightly Iran will be squeezed by
the new sanctions. The EU, which collectively bought about a
fifth of Iran's oil last year, is halting all purchases.
Iran is scrambling to find new buyers and persuade its
existing customers to keep doing business with it. Major Iranian
oil customers are seeking waivers from Washington from the
sanctions, while also looking for alternative suppliers.
Saudi Arabia, Iran's regional rival, has promised to make up
any shortfall in supply.
China, which bought about a fifth of Iran's crude last year,
has denounced the sanctions, but has also cut its purchases of
Iranian oil by half in January and February this year and is
seeking deep discounts for the oil it continues to buy.
An article in the People's Daily on Friday said tension
between Tehran "is disturbing global energy markets and has case
a shadow over the global economic recovery".
