* Missile test and fuel rod breakthrough challenge West
* Obama signs sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports
* Tehran offers fresh nuclear talks in letter to EU
By Parisa Hafezi
TEHRAN, Jan 1 - Iran announced a nuclear
fuel breakthrough and test-fired a new radar-evading
medium-range missile in the Gulf on Sunday, moves that could
further antagonise the West at a time when Tehran is trying to
avert harsh new sanctions on its oil industry.
U.S. President Barack Obama signed a law on Saturday
imposing tougher financial sanctions to penalise Iran for a
nuclear research programme that the West suspects is aimed at
developing nuclear weapons.
The move could for the first time hurt Tehran's oil exports,
and the European Union is due to consider similar steps soon.
As tensions have risen, Iran threatened last week to close
the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow Gulf shipping lane through which
40 percent of world oil flows, if sanctions hit its oil exports.
At the same time, it signalled on Saturday that it was ready
to resume stalled international talks on its nuclear programme.
It says the programme is completely peaceful and, in what
Iranian media described as an engineering breakthrough, state
television said Iran had successfully produced and tested its
own uranium fuel rods for use in its nuclear power plants.
The rods were made in Iran and inserted into the core of
Tehran's nuclear research reactor, the television reported.
Iran is trying to develop its own nuclear fuel cycle to
power reactors without international help. Western countries are
sceptical of some of Tehran's engineering claims but say they
fear Iran's enrichment of uranium to make fuel could eventually
lead to it producing a weapon.
SABRE-RATTLING
In what has become part of a pattern of sabre-rattling in
recent weeks, Iran is finishing a 10-day Gulf naval exercise.
Deputy Navy Commander Mahmoud Mousavi told IRNA state news
agency it had successfully test fired a medium-range
surface-to-air missile equipped with "the latest sophisticated
anti-radar technologies".
Iran has apparently delayed pre-announced plans to test its
long-range missiles during the drill, saying the weapons would
be launched in the next few days. Its long-range missiles could
hit Israel or U.S. bases in the Middle East.
The United States and Israel say they have not ruled out
military action against Iran if diplomacy fails to resolve the
dispute over its nuclear programme.
Western analysts say Iran sometimes exaggerates its nuclear
advances to try to gain leverage in its stand-off with the West.
The U.N. Security Council has already imposed four rounds of
global sanctions on Iran, but Russia and China have refused to
back sanctions that would seriously affect Iran's oil industry,
so the EU and United States have taken measures on their own.
Just how far the latest U.S. measures will go could depend
on how Obama decides to implement them.
The U.S. defence funding bill, approved by Congress last
week, aims to reduce the oil revenues that make up the bulk of
Iran's export earnings. Obama signed it in Hawaii on Saturday,
where he was spending the Christmas holiday.
If enforced strictly, the sanctions could make it nearly
impossible for most refiners to buy crude from Iran, the world's
fourth biggest producer.
POSSIBLE WAIVERS
However, Obama asked for scope to apply the measures
flexibly, and will have discretion to waive penalties. Senior
U.S. officials said Washington was consulting foreign partners
to ensure the new measures did not harm global energy markets.
Despite its missile tests, war games and threats to close
the Hormuz Strait, Iran has also made conciliatory gestures,
saying it wants to resume talks with major powers, stalled for a
year, about its nuclear research programme.
Western officials suggest the offer may be a stalling tactic
to avert sanctions and buy time for more nuclear progress.
Iranian media reported on Saturday that nuclear negotiator
Saeed Jalili would write to the EU foreign policy chief to say
Iran was ready for talks.
A senior Western diplomat in Tehran, who asked not to be
identified, said the stepped-up Iranian threats show "that they
are worried about losing petrodollars, on which more than 60
percent of the economy depends".
The rising tensions are having an impact at home. Iran's
currency has nosedived in recent weeks as ordinary Iranians have
moved money from savings accounts into gold or foreign currency.
The price of staple foods has increased by up to 40 percent
in recent months and many critics have put the blame on
increasing isolation brought about by President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad's economic and foreign policies.
