* "Don't get dragged into dangerous stance", Iran warns
* Message addressed to U.S-backed Gulf Arab oil exporters
* France sees EU imposing oil sanctions on Iran on Monday
ANKARA, Jan 19
ANKARA, Jan 19 Iran's foreign minister
warned Arab neighbours on Thursday not to put themselves in a
"dangerous position" by aligning themselves too closely with the
United States in the escalating dispute over Tehran's nuclear
activity.
Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, used for
a third of the world's seaborne oil trade, if pending Western
moves to ban Iranian crude exports cripple its lifeblood energy
sector, fanning fears of a slide into wider Middle East war.
European Union foreign ministers are expected at a meeting
on Monday to agree an oil embargo against Iran and a freeze on
the assets of its central bank, French Foreign Minister Alain
Juppe said, confirming diplomatic leaks.
Saudi Arabia, the world's No. 1 oil exporter, riled Iran
earlier this week when it said it could swiftly raise oil output
for key customers if needed, a scenario that could transpire if
Iranian exports were embargoed.
"We want peace and tranquility in the region. But some of
the countries in our region, they want to direct other countries
12,000 miles away from this region," Iranian Foreign Minister
Ali Akbar Salehi said in English during a visit to Turkey.
The remark was an apparent reference to the alliance of
Iran's Arab neighbours with Washington, which maintains a big
naval force in the Gulf and says it will keep the waterway open.
"I am calling to all countries in the region, please don't
let yourselves be dragged into a dangerous position," Salehi
told Turkey's NTV broadcaster.
He added the United States should make clear that it was
open for negotiations with Tehran without conditions. He
referred to a letter Iran says it received from U.S. President
Barack Obama about the situation in the Straight of Hormuz, the
contents of which have not been made public.
"Mr Obama sent a letter to Iranian officials, but America
has to make clear that it has good intentions and should express
that it's ready for talks without conditions," he said.
"Out in the open they show their muscles but behind the
curtains they plead to us to sit down and talk. America has to
pursue a safe and honest strategy so we can get the notion that
America this time is serious and ready."
The United States, like other Western countries, says it is
prepared to talk to Iran but only if Tehran agrees to discuss
halting its enrichment of uranium. Western officials say Iran
has been asking for talks "without conditions" as a stalling
tactic while refusing to put its nuclear programme on the table.
IAEA CHIEF SAYS MUST ALERT WORLD ABOUT IRAN
The International Atomic Energy Agency chief said it was his
duty to alert the world about possible military aspects to
Iran's nuclear campaign, keeping the heat on Tehran ahead of a
rare visit by senior IAEA officials for talks on Jan. 29-31.
"What we know suggests the development of nuclear weapons,"
he was quoted as saying in comments published in the Financial
Times Deutschland on Thursday. "We want to check over everything
that could have a military dimension."
An IAEA delegation, to be headed by Deputy Director General
Herman Nackaerts, is expected to seek explanations for
intelligence information indicating Iran has engaged in research
and development applicable to nuclear weapons.
Tehran denies wanting bombs, saying it is refining uranium
only for electricity generation and medical applications.
Salehi said on Wednesday that Iran, the world's fifth
biggest oil exporter, was in touch with world powers to reopen
talks that he expected to be held soon.
Washington and the EU quickly denied this, saying they are
still waiting for Iran to show it wanted serious negotiations
addressing fears that it trying to master ways to build atom
bombs behind the facade of a civilian nuclear energy programme.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said after meeting
Salehi that all sides were willing to resume talks but the time
and place need to be settled. "I will tell Ms. Ashton about the
talks today," he told reporters, referring to the EU foreign
policy chief who represents the powers on Iran.
"We have always said we are ready for dialogue," France's
Juppe told reporters in Paris. "Ashton has made concrete offers,
but sadly until today Iran has not committed transparently or
cooperatively to this discussion process."
He added: "It's for this reason that to avoid an irreparable
military option we have to strengthen sanctions."
Iran has wanted to discuss only broader international
security issues, not its nuclear programme, in meetings with the
powers held sporadically over the past five years.
"RED LINE"
Iranian politicians said Obama had expressed readiness to
negotiate in a letter to Iran's clerical supreme leader,
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"In this letter it was said that closing the Strait of
Hormuz is our (U.S.) 'red line' and also asked for direct
negotiations," the semi-official Fars news agency quoted
lawmaker Ali Mottahari as saying.
Washington declined to comment on whether Obama had written
to Khamenei.
The stage was set for international oil sanctions against
Iran when Obama signed legislation on Dec. 31 that would freeze
out any institution dealing with Iran's central bank, making it
impossible for most countries to buy Iranian crude.
Diplomats said the EU's 27 member states were still mulling
details such as when an embargo would start. They were looking
into a grace period that would end in July to help some
debt-ridden EU states that rely on Iranian oil to adjust to a
ban.
"On the central bank, things have been moving in the right
direction...," an EU diplomat said. "There is now wide agreement
on the principle. Discussions continue on the details."
CHINA DEFENDS OIL TRADE WITH IRAN
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao defended his country's extensive
oil trade with Iran against Western sanctions pressure in
comments published on Thursday. Nevertheless, he said, Beijing
firmly opposes any Iranian effort to acquire nuclear weapons.
The last talks between Iran and the permanent members of the
U.N. Security Council - the United States, Britain, France,
Russia and China - along with Germany stalled in Istanbul a year
ago, with the parties unable to agree even on an agenda.
The six have also failed to agree on a common line in their
approach to Iran, a lack of unity that led to a watering down of
four earlier rounds of U.N. sanctions adopted since 2006.
An IAEA report in November lent weight to concerns that Iran
has worked on designing a nuclear weapon, and Tehran is shifting
enrichment to an underground bunker in a mountain fortified
against air attack.
Israel, which is believed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear arsenal but sees Iran's nuclear ambitions as a mortal
threat, and the United States have not ruled out military action
as a last resort to prevent an atomic "breakout" by Tehran.
However, Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak said on
Wednesday that any decision about an Israeli assault on Iran was
"very far off".
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the last-ditch
military option mooted by U.S. and Israeli leaders would ignite
a disastrous, widespread Middle East war. Russia also opposes
the new push for oil sanctions, calling it counterproductive.
