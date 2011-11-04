* Iran 'obsessional' in pursuit of nuclear arms -Sarkozy
* Tehran demonstrators burn pictures of Obama
* China says opposes threat of force
Nov 4 A senior U.S. military official said on
Friday Iran had become the biggest threat to the United States
and Israel's president said the military option to stop the
Islamic republic from obtaining nuclear weapons was nearer.
In Tehran, thousands of students burned U.S. flags and
pictures of President Barack Obama in a rally marking the
anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy.
Both sides have stepped up their rhetoric before the
expected release next week of a report by the U.N. atomic
watchdog. Sources briefed on the document said it would support
allegations that Iran built a large steel container for
carrying out tests with high explosives that could be used in
"The biggest threat to the United States and to our
interests and to our friends ... has come into focus and it's
Iran," said the U.S. military official, addressing a forum in
Washington. Reporters were allowed to cover the event on
condition the official not be identified. [ID:nN1E7A30ZP]
The official said he did not believe Iran wanted to provoke
a conflict and that he did not know if the Islamic state had
decided to build a nuclear weapon.
In Israel, President Shimon Peres was asked by Channel Two
News if events were moving toward to a military option rather
than a diplomatic one. He replied: "I believe so, I estimate
that intelligence services of all these countries are looking
at the ticking clock, warning leaders that there is not much
time left."
French President Nicolas Sarkozy, speaking at a G20 summit
of world leaders in France, said: "Iran's behavior and this
obsessional desire to acquire nuclear military (capability) is
in violation of all international rules. ... If Israel's
existence were threatened, France would not stand idly by."
U.S. CITES DIPLOMATIC FOCUS
Iran's Islamic rulers, who say Israel has no right to
exist, deny Tehran is seeking nuclear weapons and have warned
they will respond to any attacks by striking at Israel and U.S.
interests in the Gulf.
Both the United States and Israel, which is widely believed
to have the Middle East's only nuclear arsenal, have repeatedly
said they keep all options -- including military attack -- open
in their effort to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear power.
But while speculation about an impending attack on Iran's
nuclear facilities has heated up and cooled down several times
in recent years, the thrust of the U.S. policy on Iran has been
exerting economic pressure via sanctions imposed by the United
Nations and other bodies.
That stance was reiterated on Friday by Pentagon spokesman
George Little, who said, "In terms of the instruments of
national power that we're currently employing, the focus is on
diplomatic and economic."
China, which along with Russia has only reluctantly
supported U.N. Security Council sanctions against Iran, said it
opposed the threat of force, but urged Iran to show flexibility
Analysts say Iran, a major oil exporter itself, could
retaliate to any attack by closing the Strait of Hormuz, the
waterway where about 40 percent of all traded oil passes --
likely spiking crude oil prices and delivering a significant
blow to the weak global economy.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington, Ramin Mostafavi in
Tehran, Fredrik Dahl in Vienna, Maayan Lubel in Jerusalem,
Ralph Boulton in Cannes, France, and Ben Blanchard in Beijing;
Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Peter Cooney)