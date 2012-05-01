* Idemitsu last lifted Iran crude in Jan 2011 - co. exec
* Restarting one of the Tokuyama naphtha crackers -exec
TOKYO May 1 Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan's
third-largest refiner, has not yet decided what to do with its
annual term oil purchase deal with Iran from April as its
contractual volumes are only around 1 percent of its total
purchases, a company executive said on Tuesday.
The company has not lifted Iran crude since it last bought
in January 2011, Shunichi Kito, the company's Executive Officer
told Reuters.
The United States and the European Union are pushing ahead
with sanctions against Iran because of fears Iran may use its
nuclear programme to develop weapons. Iran insists its nuclear
programme is for peaceful purposes.
Global sanctions have already have an impact on crude
purchases by Japan, the world's No.3 buyer of Iranian crude.
Japan will slash its crude purchases from Iran by almost 80
percent in April compared to the first two months of the year as
buyers comply with Western sanctions, trade sources said last
month.
Idemitsu is estimated to have a term Iranian crude contract
worth about 7,000 barrels per day in the financial year that
ended in March, but company officials have declined to comment.
The company has four refineries in Japan with total crude
refining capacity of 640,000 barrels per day.
Japan's top buyer of Iranian crude, Showa Shell Sekiyu KK
, and Cosmo Oil have already renewed their
term deals to lift Iranian crude from April, industry sources
have said.
RESTARTING ONE OF TWO TOKUYAMA NAPHTHA CRAKCERS
Meanwhile, Idemitsu plans to restart one of the two naphtha
crackers at its Tokuyama plant as Tosoh, to which it
supplies pipeline ethylene, has begun preparations to resume
operations of 250,000 tonnes per year from its No.1 vinyl
chloride monomer plant in May.
Idemitsu operates two naphtha crackers with ethylene making
capacity of 256,000 tonnes per year and 367,000 tpy each at its
Tokuyama complex, but company officials declined to comment
which of them has been shut since last year.
Idemitsu shut one of the two crackers in November due to the
extended shutdown of Tosoh's plant.
Tosoh plans to restart the 400,000 tpy No.3 plant at the
firm's Nanyo complex by around July, but it still has no
schedule for the restart of the fire-hit 550,000 tpy No.2 unit.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Eric Meijer)