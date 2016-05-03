DUBAI May 3 Iran has banned the import of
Chevrolet cars, a week after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei criticised imports of U.S. autos and asked the
government to support domestic production.
The semi-official Mehr news agency quoted an unnamed
official in the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade as saying
on Tuesday that an order of 200 Chevrolet cars, worth $7
million, should be cancelled. Chevrolets are made by General
Motors.
"The person who has registered the car orders has been
informed that their import is not allowed. The cars are not in
the country yet and were only loaded to be shipped to Iran," the
official was quoted as saying.
He said the shipment was to have come from South Korea, but
did not give details of the seller.
Before its Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran was a
flourishing marketplace for U.S.-manufactured cars and trucks,
but a combination of U.S. sanctions barring most trade and
Iran's own restrictions blocked sales.
After the nuclear deal which Iran reached with the United
States and other world powers last year, and the lifting of most
international sanctions in January, Iran listed a few Chevrolet
models as cleared for import.
The list, published on the official portal of the industry
ministry of Industry, includes only a handful of foreign
carmakers such as BMW, Hyundai and Posrche
. The name of Chevrolet has now been removed from the
list.
Last week, Khamenei denounced the import of foreign products
including U.S. cars and said Iranian consumers should support
domestic manufacturers instead.
"Even the Americans are not interested in buying such cars
because of their weight and high fuel consumption," Khamenei was
quoted by his official website as telling hundreds of workers in
Tehran.
"Why should we import the cars from a bankrupt American
factory? This is very odd."
On Monday, Khamenei criticised rich young people who drove
expensive cars on the streets of Tehran, saying they were the
result of identity crises and bad education.
Foreign-made cars are available in Iran, but high import
tariffs put them out of reach of most buyers. Imports are
sometimes restricted if a car is considered "luxury" or "unsafe"
by the government.
