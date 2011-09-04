(Adds background)
TEHRAN, Sept 4 India has paid off all oil debts
accumulated this year due to a sanctions-related problem,
Central Bank Governor Mahmoud Bahmani told the official IRNA
news agency on Sunday.
"Although all the $5 billion of India's oil debt has been
cleared, because of selling oil again Iran will always be a
creditor of that country," Bahmani said, adding the payment was
received in cash and not in kind through a bartering system.
"So far, Iran has not had a bartering system with India for
receiving oil debts but if it happens it would be for those
products which are of a high quality and are needed by Iran," he
said.
India, Asia's third-largest economy and Iran's second oil
buyer after China, racked up the debt after the Reserve Bank of
India scrapped a clearing house system last December -- a move
welcomed by the United States which is trying to isolate the
Islamic Republic over its nuclear program.
Indian companies are making the payments in euros via Turkish
state-owned Halkbank , Indian officials have said.
Financial sanctions -- driven by Washington and the European
Union which suspect Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, a charge it
denies -- are making it harder for Iran to transfer money
internationally.
Exchanging goods to pay off debt would be one way to
alleviate the problem but would not solve it as Iran's oil
exports to India far outweigh the value of its imports.
Bahmani said India was more interested in such a system than
Iran.
"Despite the interest of the Indian side to repay its debts
with goods and a bartering system, it has not been accepted by
Iran," he said.
(Reporting by Ramin Mostafavi; Writing by Robin Pomeroy)