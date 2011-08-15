TEHRAN Aug 15 Iran has received two thirds of the oil debts from Indian buyers that had accumulated this year due to a sanctions-related payments problem, Central Bank Governor Mahmoud Bahmani told the students' news agency ISNA on Monday.

"Two thirds of India's debt to Iran has been paid and the balance is being taken care of and there are no problems in this regard," he said.

Bahmani denied media reports of similar payment problems with China and South Korea and he confirmed that Iran and India have discussed India paying for some of its oil in gold, a method Iran could accept "if necessary". (Reporting by Hossein Jaseb; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; editing by Keiron Henderson)