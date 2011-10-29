* Indian buyers of Iran oil face sanctions-related payment
problems
* Debts cleared via Turkish bank, but Iran seeks other
options
* Iranian, Indian sources deny news report about Gazprombank
TEHRAN, Oct 29 An Iranian Oil Ministry source
played down on Saturday a report that Indian oil buyers had
started paying for their crude through a bank in Russia as a new
way to get around sanctions-related difficulties in making
international bank transfers.
The semi-official Iranian Mehr news agency said on Friday
that importers in India -- Iran's second biggest oil customer
after China -- were paying off oil debts through Gazprombank
.
"There has been no word of this at all ... No name has been
mentioned, not Gazprom nor any other particular bank. These news
reports are not valid," said the ministry source.
Indian customers accumulated debts of some $5 billion in the
first half of this year when the Reserve Bank of India scrapped
a long-standing payment system, under pressure from Washington
which is trying to isolate the Iranian economy.
It has since paid off the debts through Turkey's state-owned
Halkbank but that conduit remains vulnerable if
Washington applies more pressure on Ankara to shut it down.
In the Mehr report, Mohsen Qamsari, deputy head of the
National Iranian Oil Company, said Tehran had "reached new
agreements for receiving money for Iran's oil exports," but he
did not specify any banks or countries involved.
"Iran's central bank has different and diversified ways and
methods for receiving its money from selling oil to India ... at
the moment there is no Indian accumulated oil debt to Iran," he
told Mehr.
An Indian industry source said there had been talks about
paying for Iranian oil via Gazprombank but no Indian companies
had yet opened an account there and they were still paying
through Halkbank.
The Iranian ministry source told Reuters: "Receiving oil
money through different methods is being followed up as was
always the case."
Iran is India's second biggest oil supplier after Saudi
Arabia and exports total about $12 billion a year, meeting about
12 percent of India's import needs.
(Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Writing by
Ramin Mostafavi; editing by Ron Askew)