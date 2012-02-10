JAKARTA Feb 10 Indonesia would study any
approach by Iran to trade by barter but has not received any
such overtures from the country, trade minister Gita Wirjawan
said on Friday. Western financial sanctions have hurt Iran's
ability to pay for imported food.
"We have not got barter trade proposal from the Iranian
government so far. If they really want to have barter trade with
Indonesia and ask us to do so, then we have to study it first
before doing the barter," Wirjawan told reporters.
"We need energy such as oil. However if we can get
alternative energy which is friendlier to the environment like
gas, we would prefer gas than oil," he said.
