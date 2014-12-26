* "Smart filtering" being piloted to censor the web
* Could replace blanket bans imposed on Facebook etc.
* Unclear if it will mean more or less Internet freedom
By Michelle Moghtader
DUBAI, Dec 26 Iran is to expand what it calls
"smart filtering" of the Internet, a policy of censoring
undesirable content on websites without banning them completely,
as it used to, the government said on Friday.
The Islamic Republic has some of the strictest controls on
Internet access in the world, but its blocks on U.S.-based
social media such as Facebook, Twitter and
YouTube are routinely bypassed by tech-savvy Iranians
using virtual private networks (VPNs).
Under the new scheme, Tehran could lift its blanket ban on
those sites and, instead, filter their content.
The policy appears to follow President Hassan Rouhani's push
to loosen some social restrictions, but it was not clear if it
would mean more or less Internet freedom. Iranians on Twitter
expressed concern that, as part of the new policy, the
government would try to block VPN access to such sites.
"Presently, the smart filtering plan is implemented only on
one social network in its pilot study phase and this process
will continue gradually until the plan is implemented on all
networks," Communications Minister Mahmoud Vaezi said, according
to official news agency IRNA.
He appeared to be referring to Instagram, the photo-sharing
site owned by Facebook, which is already being filtered, but not
blocked.
Instagram was initially available uncensored in Iran but
some user accounts were subsequently blocked, notably
@RichkidsofTehran, a page full of photos of young, rich Iranians
flaunting their wealth.
In a cat-and-mouse game, another account dedicated to the
same pursuits quickly appeared under the name @RichkidsofTeh.
"Implementing the smart filtering plan, we are trying to
block the criminal and unethical contents of the Internet sites,
while the public will be able to use the general contents of
those sites," Vaezi told a news conference.
The policy would be fully in place by June 2015, he said.
Iranian authorities are not only concerned about what might
be considered morally dubious content, which in Iran could be
anything from pornography to realtively innocuous images of
women not wearing the mandatory Islamic dress, but also material
that might be politically damaging.
Social media were widely used in the anti-government
protests of 2009 to organise and spread news about a movement
that was eventually crushed by security forces.
Under former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Tehran floated
the idea of replacing the Internet with a national intranet that
would not be connected to the worldwide web and would be
controlled by Iranian authorities, a plan than appears to have
fizzled out.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)