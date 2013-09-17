By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Sept 17 Iranians had a few hours access
to Facebook and Twitter before a Web firewall went back up by
Tuesday and Tehran scotched talk of new Internet freedoms by
blaming a technical glitch for the brief opening of access.
Late on Monday, several people in Iran found they could log
in to their accounts on the U.S.-based social media sites
without using techniques to circumvent blocks on Twitter and
Facebook that the state imposed four years ago, during a
clampdown on the biggest protests since the Islamic revolution.
That prompted speculation that it might herald a broader
easing of censorship under President Hassan Rouhani; last month,
he succeeded Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, whose re-election in 2009
sparked the demonstrations, in which social media played a part.
However, access was being blocked again on Tuesday and an
official involved in controlling Internet usage said the brief
lifting of the embargo at some Iranian Internet service
providers was probably caused by a technical malfunction.
"The lack of a filter on Facebook last night was apparently
due to technical problems and the technological committee is
investigating this issue," Abdolsamad Khoramabadi, secretary of
a state panel that filters sites, told Iran's Mehr news agency.
Service providers were being investigated, he added.
International executives at Facebook and Twitter had no
immediate comment on the development.
One Iran expert based abroad said controls had briefly been
removed across a very wide range of sites, including online
pornography, supporting the view that it was a glitch.
Another, however, said Rouhani's new administration could be
considering easing restrictions on sites that remain popular
among Iranians able to get around the domestic firewall - and
which senior government figures, and even Iran's clerical
Supreme Leader, have themselves used to convey their messages.
SECURITY LAPSE
"I strongly believe it was a technical glitch because all
Web sites that support SSL were available in the country last
night, even porn websites," said Amin Sabeti, a British-based
expert on the Internet in Iran. SSL is a Web security tool.
Sabeti added: "Iran has invested millions of dollars for its
filtering system and it is clear that the regime will not give
up Internet censorship very easily."
Nonetheless, there have been signs in that direction.
Rouhani, a moderately reformist cleric, pledged to relax some
social controls during his campaign for June's election. New,
U.S.-educated foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has
Facebook and Twitter profiles and has engaged with other users.
Even Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei seems to have
taken to global social media to publicise ideas.
Siavush Randjbar-Daemi, who lectures on Iran at England's
Manchester University, said at least partially unblocking sites
like Facebook would recognise its popularity. A ban on video
recorders, he noted, was lifted in the 1990s when the devices
had already become very widely used, despite being outlawed.
"Keeping them illegal became senseless," he said.
Many Iranians use proxy servers to trick systems into
believing they are outside Iran to access foreign social media.
EXPERIMENT?
Randjbar-Daemi said the authorities might experiment with
ways of allowing most access to the likes of Facebook and
Twitter, as they do with the search site Google, while
using technology to block certain kinds of activity.
"I think we could be seeing a partial unblocking of
Facebook, along the lines of Google, in which some search
results are filtered but others are not," he said. "Rouhani
would also score clear kudos within his supporters in this way."
Arash Tajik, an IT administrator in Tehran, said he believed
that the brief opening might have been part of an experiment by
the authorities: "They are testing what will happen if they
remove the filter and whether they can control the situation or
not," said Tajik, who accessed Facebook unfiltered on Monday.
Like Tajik, another Internet user in Tehran called Hossein,
said he could not use Facebook without a proxy server on
Tuesday. Hamed, a 32-year-old journalist and teacher, said he
too found Facebook and Twitter blocked on Tuesday, said Internet
providers could face penalties if the opening was unauthorised.
Iran has accused Israel and the United States of cyberwar
against its computer systems in the past, notably involving its
energy and nuclear facilities. It did not link this week's brief
failure of its social media firewall to hacking activity.
Though Rouhani has spoken of reform, any move to ease
controls will need approval from the ruling establishment of
conservative clerics and security officials, including Khamenei.