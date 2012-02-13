* Banks refuse to finance Iranian business

* Some Iranian, Russian players seen still trading with Iran

By Silvia Antonioli and Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Feb 13 Iron ore traders and dry bulk ship owners in Europe are pulling back from deals with Iran, worried they could miss out on vital future U.S. business as Western sanctions heap pressure on the Islamic Republic, trade sources say.

U.S. financial sanctions imposed since the beginning of this year to punish Tehran over its nuclear programme are playing havoc with its ability to buy imports and receive payment for its exports.

European traders and owners of bulker ships are reticent to carry Iranian iron ore, even though no formal bans have been imposed on this market.

"Companies trading with Iran risk ending up on the U.S. blacklist ... and nobody wants to end up there," a source at a European freight broker said. "It's a high risk, given the international nature of this business."

Iran is the world's sixth-largest exporter of iron ore, with shipments of nearly 16 million tonnes last year. Almost all of them went to China, the world's largest consumer of the steelmaking ingredient.

Companies worry that doing business with Iran now will put them in a difficult position.

"Sanction regimes are enforced against a number of countries, and in the case of Iran for example the EU and US are implementing sanctions in slightly different ways," said Jakob Larsen, a maritime security officer with BIMCO, the world's largest private shipowners' association.

"This is putting a burden on shipping, and especially smaller shipping companies have a challenge keeping track of the implications of the different sanctions regimes."

European traders have reduced their exposure to Iranian iron ore in the last couple of years, and in the past few months their involvement with the Islamic Republic has fallen to near zero.

"People are afraid of getting caught doing deals with Iran even if it is legal, because the U.S. can apply restrictions retrospectively," a source at a steel and iron ore trading house said. "From our position, we are not going to risk it again, and nobody else will in Europe I believe."

His company had dealt with Iran in the past but was unable to close any deals in the last few months because no bank would provide financing for such operations.

"No banks will touch Iranian business," a second steel and iron ore trader said. "The only way would be to finance the trade yourself, but there is no company willing to do it now. The political risk is too high. There could be a war, an export ban and then your money gets held up."

While more companies are wary of trading with Iran, others are still involved. U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill told Reuters last week it planned to continue grain shipments to Iran using other currencies such as the Japanese yen.

Analysts said there were still likely to be waivers of sanctions to enable some trade and help with repayment of money owed to western companies.

Norwegian oil firm Statoil has said Iran could continue to repay debt that is related to the development of the South Pars project and for exploration activity in the country.

STEERING CLEAR

Shipowners fear that if records show their vessel had approached an Iranian port, U.S. ports may refuse to grant them access and their ship would become less tradable.

U.S. lawmakers have proposed blocking ships from U.S. ports that have recently visited Iran, although it is not clear whether the measure will be included in the final version of legislation, expected sometime this year.

"Owners would be well advised to steer clear of Iran or risk not being able to access the U.S. dollar global banking system," a senior ship industry source said.

European shipping companies said most shipowners were avoiding Iran and that the few still willing to send their bulker ships there were charging a large premium.

They said most of the ships still going to Iran were owned by Iranian or Russian businessmen who set up companies offshore to try and escape U.S. controls.

"Iranian ship owners keep camouflaging, changing their company's name so they don't come under the radar of the U.S., but they still support trade with Iran," a shipbroker said.

"Foreign ship owners prefer not to go to Iran. They do business with other countries in the area such as Bahrain or Kuwait. People prefer to go to Iraq rather than Iran given the current state of affairs."

A few Asian players are still buying iron ore from Iran, mainly from China, Asia and South Korea.

China is likely to reduce the amount of iron ore it buys from Iran from March and rely more on other suppliers such as Brazil and Australia, traders said. (Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)