* Israeli threats will lead to physical conflict - IRGC head
* "War will occur ... not clear where or when"
* Iranian speaks amid speculation of Israeli air strikes
DUBAI, Sept 22 Israel will eventually go beyond
threats and will attack Iran, the commander of Iran's
Revolutionary Guards was quoted as saying on Saturday.
As speculation mounts that Israel could launch air strikes
on Iran before U.S. elections in November, Mohammad Ali Jafari
told a news conference that the Jewish state would be destroyed
if it took such a step.
"Their threats only prove that their enmity with Islam and
the revolution is serious, and eventually this enmity will lead
to physical conflict," Jafari said when asked about Israeli
threats to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, the Iranian
Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.
"We are making all efforts to increase our defensive
capabilities so that if there is an attack ... we could defend
ourselves and other countries that need our help with high
defensive capabilities."
Jafari's comments, made at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Corps (IRGC) military exhibition, come as Israeli leaders have
increased their rhetoric against Iran.
"A war will occur, but it's not clear where or when it will
be," Jafari was quoted as saying on Saturday. "Israel seeks war
with us, but it's not clear when the war will occur."
"Right now they see war as the only method of
confrontation," he said.
Israel, which bombed an Iraqi nuclear reactor in 1981 and
launched a similar strike against Syria in 2007, has threatened
to do the same in Iran if diplomatic efforts fail to stop the
nuclear work it believes is aimed at getting weapons capability.
Iran, which says its nuclear work is for peaceful means, has
said it could strike U.S. military bases in the region as well
as Israel if attacked.
"If they (Israel) start something, they will be destroyed
and it will be the end of the story for them," Jafari said,
according to ISNA.