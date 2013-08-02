DUBAI Aug 2 Iran's president-elect on Friday said Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands was a "wound" on the Muslim world, in remarks shown on state television that differed sharply from an earlier local news agency report on his comments.

The student news agency ISNA had quoted Rouhani as saying: "The Zionist regime is a wound that has sat on the body of the Muslim world for years and needs to be removed."

However, Rouhani was seen in video footage broadcast by Press TV as saying: "In our region there's been a wound for years on the body of the Muslim world under the shadow of the occupation of the holy land of Palestine and the beloved al-Qods (Jerusalem)".

He was speaking to journalists during an annual Qods Day rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to call for an end to Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

ISNA's version of his remarks echoed the fiercely anti-Israeli language of outgoing President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, but was swiftly repudiated by Iranian state media which said news agencies had distorted what Rouhani had said. (Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Jon Boyle)