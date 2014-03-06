DUBAI, March 6 Iran rejected on Thursday Israeli allegations that Tehran supplied rockets intended for Palestinian guerrillas in the Gaza Strip.

"This allegation is not true and in principle the message or movement of a ship carrying weapons from Iran to Gaza is not true," Amir Abdollahian, Deputy Foreign Ministry for Arab and African Affairs said, according to official state news agency IRNA.

"The allegation is merely based on repetitious and baseless fabrications of the Zionist media," he added.

The Israeli military said its navy seized a ship in the Red Sea on Wednesday that was carrying dozens of advanced Iranian-supplied rockets made in Syria and intended for Palestinian guerrillas in the Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Iran's military arm which answers directly to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rather than to the president, has also rejected the reports, according to IRNA. (Reporting by Michelle Moghtader; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Eric Walsh)