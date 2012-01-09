TEHRAN Jan 9 An Iranian oil official has
confirmed that Iran owes Italian energy major Eni some
$2 billion worth of oil that Rome is concerned could be put at
risk by a European Union embargo on crude imports from the
Islamic Republic.
Mohsen Ghamsari, head of the international affairs office at
the National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC), told the semi-official Mehr
news agency the debt would be settled in accordance with
existing contracts.
"Based on the buyback contracts, this amount will be paid
off to this Italian company," he was quoted as saying.
Last week European governments reached a preliminary deal to
impose sanction on Iran's oil exports to the European Union but
the details have not been finalised.
Italy said it was ready to back the EU oil embargo on Iran
as long as it is imposed gradually and deliveries used to repay
Tehran's debts to Eni are exempted.
Iran, the world's third largest oil exporter, also sits on
the world's second-largest natural gas reserves, but the
development of its energy sector has been slowed due to
international sanctions over its nuclear programme.
Many foreign companies with capital and modern technology
have been forced to pull out of Iran's lucrative energy sector
due to the fear of sanctions.
Iranian energy officials said last year they were in talks
with Eni on developing the Darkhovin oil field, but the Italian
firm told U.S. authorities in April 2010 it was handing the
operation to local partners to avoid U.S. sanctions.
Iran ceded the contract to develop the field to a consortium
of local firms in August.
(Writing by Ramin Mostafavi; editing by Jason Neely)