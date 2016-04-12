(SACE corrects to show that total credit lines and guarantees are for 4.8 billion euros, not 8.8 billion euros)

ROME, April 12 Italy announced 4.8 billion euros ($5.45 billion) in credit lines and financial guarantees to relaunch exports to Iran, the Italian export agency said on Tuesday during Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's visit to Tehran.

Italy's state-run lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will offer credit lines worth 4 billion euros to companies building oil-and-gas and transport infrastructure, while export agency SACE will guarantee those loans,a SACE statement said.

A further 800 million euros in credit lines for small- and medium-sized will also be offered, the statement said.

