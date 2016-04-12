UPDATE 1-Crude oil eases for 2nd day on rising U.S. production
* U.S. inventories indicate market still heavily supplied (Adds details, quotes)
(SACE corrects to show that total credit lines and guarantees are for 4.8 billion euros, not 8.8 billion euros)
ROME, April 12 Italy announced 4.8 billion euros ($5.45 billion) in credit lines and financial guarantees to relaunch exports to Iran, the Italian export agency said on Tuesday during Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's visit to Tehran.
Italy's state-run lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will offer credit lines worth 4 billion euros to companies building oil-and-gas and transport infrastructure, while export agency SACE will guarantee those loans,a SACE statement said.
A further 800 million euros in credit lines for small- and medium-sized will also be offered, the statement said.
($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)
* U.S. inventories indicate market still heavily supplied (Adds details, quotes)
BEIJING, April 13 China, the world's top soybean buyer, imported 19.52 million tonnes of the oilseeds in the first quarter of 2017, up 20 percent from the same period last year, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed on Thursday.