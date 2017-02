TOKYO, April 4 Major Japanese nonlife insurers are likely to slash their coverage for Iranian crude oil by more than 50 percent as EU sanctions are set to prohibit European insurers from providing reinsurance, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance plan to curtail coverage for Iranian oil and petrochemical shipments by cancelling existing cargo insurance policies and signing new ones, the report said, without citing sources.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)