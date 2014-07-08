DUBAI, July 8 Iranian journalist and blogger
Marzieh Rasouli reported to Evin prison on Tuesday to serve a
two-year sentence and receive 50 lashes over charges of
spreading anti-government propaganda, sources close to the
journalist said.
On Monday she wrote on her Twitter account that she was
convicted of publishing "propaganda against the establishment
and disruption of public order through participation in
gatherings," in a case that dates back to January 2012.
Shortly after she was arrested that year, the Islamic
Republic's state television accused her of having ties with
foreigners, according to a Facebook page dedicated to her case.
Rasouli had previously worked for reformist daily
newspapers, including Shargh and Etemad, where she covered arts,
music and wrote book reviews.
The case has angered some Iranian journalists, who had hoped
that the election of a moderate president, Hassan Rouhani, last
year would bring greater political and cultural freedoms at
home, a development that has yet to materialise.
Rouhani has been preoccupied with trying to shore up the
Iranian economy, in part by pursuing a nuclear deal with the
West to lift crushing financial sanctions, as well as civil wars
raging in Tehran's regional allies Syria and Iraq.
