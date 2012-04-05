* Production could fall by 1 mln bpd from Jan. levels
* Countries, including Japan an S.Africa, cutting imports
* US and EU sanctions take effect by July 1
(Adds background, details)
By David Sheppard
April 5 Iran's crude oil production could fall 1
million barrels per day by the end of June to below 2.5 million
bpd, JPMorgan said in note to clients on Thursday,
saying refiners have cut demand for oil from the Islamic
Republic faster than previously expected.
In one of the largest forecasts yet on the effects of U.S.
and European Union sanctions, JPMorgan's energy research team
said evidence of deep cuts in Iranian crude imports by European,
South African and Japanese refineries so far this year, and
expected further cuts from others, had not yet been offset by
Chinese buying.
"In total, the reported shifts ... may account for a further
reduction of nearly 300,000 bpd in Iranian crude sales during
April, which would imply lost sales are now approaching 700,000
bpd below January levels," wrote JPMorgan's energy research
team, led by former International Energy Agency (IEA) analyst
Lawrence Eagles.
"This is substantially faster than we expected and with
likely further adjustments to come ... it would imply output
could continue to push down below 2.5 million bpd by the time
the embargoes are officially implemented, a net loss of 1
million bpd from January's level," the note stated.
U.S. and EU sanctions on countries importing Iran's crude
oil exports are to go into effect by July 1.
The United States has been leaning on countries to reduce
their imports of Iranian crude as part of broad-based sanctions
aimed at pressuring Tehran to curb its nuclear program, which
the West suspects is a cover to develop atomic weapons but which
Iran says is purely civilian.
Countries risk being cut off from the U.S. financial system
unless they can show they have taken steps to substantially
reduce their reliance on Iranian oil, though some traders and
analysts have questioned Washington's willingness to target
China and India, Iran's two largest oil customers.
So far the United States has given waivers to Japan and 10
EU countries who have cut back on purchases.
Japanese refiners will cut Iranian crude imports further
again in April as they shy away from renewing annual contracts.
Reuters reported in late March than Iran's oil exports had
fallen by 300,000 bpd, or 14 percent, in the previous month.
(Reporting By David Sheppard; editing by Jim Marshall)