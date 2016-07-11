WASHINGTON, July 11 The U.S. State Department
said on Monday that a U.S. citizen and a U.S. legal resident,
reported to have been indicted in Iran, were "unjustly detained"
and should be released.
Iran's judiciary indicted three detained Iranian
dual-nationals and a Lebanese citizen also held in the Islamic
Republic, the judiciary's official news website Mizan said on
Monday.
The website quoted Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi
as saying that after the issuance of indictments, the cases
against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Siamak Namazi, Homa Hoodfar
and Nizar Zekka had been referred to court "for processing".
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)