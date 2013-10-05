DUBAI Oct 5 Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei said on Saturday he supported Iran's diplomatic efforts
at the U.N. General Assembly in New York last week but said some
of what occurred there was "not fitting," Iranian media
reported.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who
has made overtures to the West, spoke last week by telephone
with U.S. President Barack Obama in the highest-level contact
between the two countries since 1979.
"We support the government's diplomatic movements and place
importance on diplomatic efforts, and support what was in this
last trip," Khamenei said in a speech, according to the ISNA
news agency.
"Of course, in our opinion some of what occurred in the New
York trip was not fitting," Khamenei said, without elaborating.
