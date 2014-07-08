(Makes clear call for 190,000 SWU, not centrifuges, 4th para)
DUBAI, July 8 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei said his country needs to significantly increase
its number of centrifuges, underlining a gap in positions
between Tehran and world powers as they hold talks aimed at
clinching a nuclear accord.
Iran and world powers have less than two weeks to reach an
agreement on the future scope of Iran's uranium enrichment
programme and other issues if they are to meet a self-imposed
July 20 deadline for a deal.
Iran's enrichment capacity lies at the centre of the nuclear
stalemate and is seen as the hardest issue to resolve. Iran
insists it needs to expand its capacity to refine uranium to
fuel a planned network of atomic energy plants. The powers say
Tehran must sharply reduce the capacity to prevent it being able
to quickly produce a nuclear bomb.
"Their aim is that we accept a capacity of 10,000 separative
work units (SWUs), which is equivalent to 10,000 centrifuges of
the older type that we already have. Our officials say we need
190,000 SWU. Perhaps this is not a need this year or in two
years or five years, but this is the country's absolute need,"
Khamenei said in a statement published on his website late on
Monday.
"The P5+1 started bargaining with 500 SWUs, then 1,000 SWUs
enrichment capacity. Now they want to convince us to (accept)
10,000 SWUs," he added. An SWU is a measurement of the effort
necessary for the separation of isotopes of uranium.
Tehran says its programme is solely for civilian purposes
such as electricity generation and denies any plan to build an
atomic bomb.
Iran now has more than 19,000 installed enrichment
centrifuges, mostly old-generation IR-1 machines, with about
10,000 of them operating to increase the concentration of
uranium's fissile isotope U-235.
In 2006, when the U.N. Security Council imposed its first
sanctions resolution against the country, Iran had a few hundred
centrifuges that it was testing. Iran has since expanded the
number sharply until it stopped doing that under the November 24
interim nuclear deal agreed between Iran and the world powers.
