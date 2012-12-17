* Khamenei's message spread on Facebook, Twitter
* Access to such sites blocked inside Iran
* Use of websites appears aimed at countering Western media
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Dec 17 Facebook - banned in Iran due to
its use by activists to rally government opponents in 2009 - has
an unlikely new member: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Launched a few days ago, the Facebook page
"Khamenei.ir" displays photographs of the 73-year-old cleric
alongside speeches and pronouncements by the man who wields
ultimate power in the Islamic Republic.
While there are several other Facebook pages already devoted
to Khamenei, the new one - whose number of "likes" quadrupled on
Monday to over 1,000 - appeared to be officially authorised,
rather than merely the work of admirers.
The page has been publicised by a Twitter account of the
same name that Iran experts believe is run by Khamenei's office.
Both U.S-based social media sites are blocked in Iran by a
wide-reaching government censor but they are still commonly used
by millions of Iranians who use special software to get around
the ban.
In 2009, social media were a vital tool for those Iranians
who believed the re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
was rigged. Facebook was used to help organise street protests
of a scale not seen since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
The protests - which the government said were fuelled by
Iran's foreign enemies - were eventually stamped out by the
security forces and their political figureheads remain under
house arrest.
Khamenei's Facebook page has so far shared a picture of a
young Khamenei alongside the founder of the Islamic Republic,
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in the early 1960s.
It shares a similar tone, style and content with accounts
devoted to disseminating Khamenei's message on Twitter and
Instagram and to the website www.khamenei.ir, a sophisticated
official website published in 13 languages.
Experts said the social media accounts showed that Iran,
despite restricting access to such sites inside the country, was
keen to use them to spread its world view to a global audience.
"Social media gives the regime leadership another medium of
communication, one that can share their message with a younger
and far more international demographic," said Afshon Ostovar, a
Middle East analyst at CNA, a U.S.-based research organisation.
Iran is locked in a decade-long dispute with the West over
its nuclear programme, which the U.S. and its allies suspect is
aimed at developing a bomb, something Iran has repeatedly
denied. Iran, the West and regional states are also often
opposed on issues such as the violence raging in Syria and the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Iranian authorities have said they are trying to build a
national intranet, something sceptics say is a way to further
control Iranians' access to the global web. Tehran tried to
block Google Inc.'s email service this year but soon
reopened access.